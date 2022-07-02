Attendees of 100 Mile House’s Hot July Nights take in the sights in 2019. File photo. Hot July Nights will return to 100 Mile House on July 15-17. The event was held in Centennial Park in 2019 but will move to Birch Avenue this year. (File photo).

Attendees of 100 Mile House’s Hot July Nights take in the sights in 2019. File photo. Hot July Nights will return to 100 Mile House on July 15-17. The event was held in Centennial Park in 2019 but will move to Birch Avenue this year. (File photo).

Hoty July Nights returns to 100 Mile

Organizers expecting biggest event yet

Hundreds of classic cars will cruise into 100 Mile House on July 15-17 for the return of Hot July Nights.

An expected 350 vehicles will make their way from various locations in B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan for the popular event.

This will be the first time in two years for Hot July Nights after it was parked during the pandemic. The event started in 2008. The aim of this year’s event is to support the town and the businesses following mill layoffs and closures, according to organizers.

Organizers expect up to 500 cars and between 5,000 and 7,000 people to attend the 2022 event, saying “the whole town is talking about it.”

“It’s going to put this town on the map, so this is a lot larger than the event normally is. This is five times bigger than they’ve ever done before,” said organizer Jim Williscroft. “Hot July Nights will be the biggest it has ever been.”

The main event, set for Birch Avenue, will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Five music groups will play during the weekend, with awards and prize draws given out on the main stage of the 100 Mile House Community Hall at 3 p.m. There is more than $10,000 worth of prizes.

About 60 companies – the largest number yet – have stepped up to help with the event, organizers said.

Two memoriam awards will be presented to honour members of the committee, whose vision resulted in Hot July Nights. The Bo Work Memorial Award will be given to the top motorbike while the Jack Barnett Memorial Award will go to the best modified car or truck.

A dinner and dance will be held at the community hall Saturday, with doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., catered by the Red Rock Grill. Tickets are $30 and are available at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office, by phone, 250-855-9956 or by email at cars@hotjulynights.ca.

A Show ‘n Shine will be held on Sunday, along with a swap meet or trade show to advertise their products. There is no charge to vendors. To book a spot, contact 250-395-3921.

For more info, visit hotjulynights.ca.


lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gymkhana returns to Watch Lake

Just Posted

Attendees of 100 Mile House’s Hot July Nights take in the sights in 2019. File photo. Hot July Nights will return to 100 Mile House on July 15-17. The event was held in Centennial Park in 2019 but will move to Birch Avenue this year. (File photo).
Hoty July Nights returns to 100 Mile

Tristine Jones drives her horse really hard amidst fierce competition during the last gymkhana of the season in 100 Mile House. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.
Gymkhana returns to Watch Lake

Free Press Archives
In 1982, two Prince George men escaped injury in plane crash

Attendees of the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Traditional Shoot take aim at a bowbird, a foam disc being launched by a machine skeet shoot style. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Archers hit the mark with traditional shoot