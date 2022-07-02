Hoty July Nights returns to 100 Mile

Hundreds of classic cars will cruise into 100 Mile House on July 15-17 for the return of Hot July Nights.

An expected 350 vehicles will make their way from various locations in B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan for the popular event.

This will be the first time in two years for Hot July Nights after it was parked during the pandemic. The event started in 2008. The aim of this year’s event is to support the town and the businesses following mill layoffs and closures, according to organizers.

Organizers expect up to 500 cars and between 5,000 and 7,000 people to attend the 2022 event, saying “the whole town is talking about it.”

“It’s going to put this town on the map, so this is a lot larger than the event normally is. This is five times bigger than they’ve ever done before,” said organizer Jim Williscroft. “Hot July Nights will be the biggest it has ever been.”

The main event, set for Birch Avenue, will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Five music groups will play during the weekend, with awards and prize draws given out on the main stage of the 100 Mile House Community Hall at 3 p.m. There is more than $10,000 worth of prizes.

About 60 companies – the largest number yet – have stepped up to help with the event, organizers said.

Two memoriam awards will be presented to honour members of the committee, whose vision resulted in Hot July Nights. The Bo Work Memorial Award will be given to the top motorbike while the Jack Barnett Memorial Award will go to the best modified car or truck.

A dinner and dance will be held at the community hall Saturday, with doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., catered by the Red Rock Grill. Tickets are $30 and are available at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office, by phone, 250-855-9956 or by email at cars@hotjulynights.ca.

A Show ‘n Shine will be held on Sunday, along with a swap meet or trade show to advertise their products. There is no charge to vendors. To book a spot, contact 250-395-3921.

For more info, visit hotjulynights.ca.



lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net

