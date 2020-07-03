Helen Horn climbs the Lone Butte at 96 with help from friends and family

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

It was with grit, enthusiasm and a little help from family and friends that helped Helen Horn summit the Lone Butte at 96 years of age on June 21.

Helen made the ascent with the help of a group of friends and her son Gus to celebrate a year since suffering a stroke. She’s no stranger to the Lone Butte as she used to climb if often in her younger years.

Born on her parents’ homestead in Lone Butte 96 years ago, Helen was born the daughter of a farmer-rancher who went on to marry a farmer-rancher. She worked the farm all her life until retirement and when asked what she enjoyed the most about it, joked there wasn’t time to think of joy in those days and instead she would simply wake up with a job that needed doing and she’d set herself to doing it, as simple as that.

“Time went by quickly and every year had a spring, a fall, winter and a summer and we did the best we could with what we had,” Helen said.

Since retiring Helen, with the help of her friends and family, has done her best to keep her mind and body active to keep herself healthy, happy and independent as possible. While she knows that everyone’s time comes for them eventually, she’s intent on keeping her own time as far away as she can as long as she’s able.

It’s thank to the people in her life, Helen said, that she’s still alive to this day as many people don’t reach her age and those that do often have serious physical or mental health issues limiting them in some way. It was this same group of people who pushed her and encouraged her to join them in hiking and climbing up the Lone Butte in mid-June.

The last time Helen had done it prior to this year was when she was 91, five years ago, and was able to make it up on “her own two feet.” This time, however, due in part to her advanced age and in part because of the difficult terrain, which she thinks has gotten rougher since her youth, she had to be assisted up via the use of rappelling equipment and at one point by getting a piggyback ride from young Dawson Schroevers.

“I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it,” Helen said. “(At the top) we toasted the day, the people and the encouragement of everybody cause without that I could never have made the journey.”

Helen said they brought out some chairs to just enjoy the view and share a drink and some food together as for many of her companions, it was their first time on the Butte including that of young Ben who, at one year of age, was the youngest person on the rock. Helen added that they were blessed by the weather that day as, while it looked like it was going to storm, it held off and they instead were treated with sun and mild wind. She also quipped even the mosquitoes seemed to take the day off, which was a welcome relief.

“I was just so happy to see so many people,” Helen said, adding that everyone who lives in the 100 Mile House area should consider climbing the Lone Butte at least once in their lives.

Helen appreciates the support of everyone who came with her on this climb and the encouragement they gave her throughout the climb. It was an experience she greatly enjoyed and cherishes.

To the community of 100 Mile House as a whole, she’d like to encourage them to carry on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic because she believes that without the community’s diligence the virus would not have bypassed the town. She’s hopeful that we can continue to hold ranks until this epidemic settles down, as she’s sure the world will never be the same after it.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dawson Schroevers (left) and Jack Schroevers (right) help Helen Horn climb the Lone Butte. (Submitted photo)

Comments are closed

Previous story
SGLVFD has increased water capabilities at fire scenes

Just Posted

Helen Horn climbs the Lone Butte at 96 with help from friends and family

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Owner looks to rezone property in Lac la Hache

The existing number of dwellings are not allowed under the current zoning

Rain prompts travel advisories, road closures in Cache Creek area

No stopping during heavy rain on highways near Cache Creek

Cariboo waterways swell as special weather statement, rain continues Thursday July 2

Quesnel River at Likely and Quesnel Lake seeing 20 to 50 year events

Greeny Lake VFD becoming a CRD fire department considered not viable

‘We must ensure that the services we provide are realistically sustainable’

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

Homicide investigation underway in Prince George

A 26-year-old woman has died as a result of stabbing.

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

Most Read