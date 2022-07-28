This is the true definition of a ‘happy camper.’ (Photo by Dee Gallant)

Happy camper

Murphy vents to tent on the long weekend

There’s another long weekend coming up already and Chemainus’ holiday dog, Murphy, is excited about it and getting prepared.

With the hotter and drier weather settling in for the long haul, it seems like the perfect time to go camping and that’s exactly what Murphy has in mind. He could easily be the poster boy for what a ‘happy camper’ looks like.

Perched in front of his tent, Murphy looks just like some middle-aged man sitting at the lake and waiting to fire up the barbecue while the kids are out swimming.

While camping’s a favourite thing to do on the long weekend, Murphy is taking a page out of Smokey Bear’s book to caution everyone to be careful in the backwoods this weekend and always to ensure your campfire is completely put out when you’re done. As of press time, campfires were still allowed.

And Murphy is also a strong advocate for packing up everything you brought in and leaving no trace of yourself behind in the bush.

Happy B.C. Day everyone.

The tent’s pitched, the chair’s out, the beverage is in place, the wood at the ready for the fire and the flag’s flying so Murphy’s set for the B.C. Day weekend. (Photo by Dee Gallant)

Murphy says Happy B.C. Day to everyone. (Photo by Dee Gallant)
