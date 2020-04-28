Lorrie Fleming at her home base in at Green Lake. (Bob Walker photo)

Green Lake resident awarded BC Achievement Community Award

‘I can’t believe it. I’m still in awe’

Green Lake resident Lorrie Fleming was announced as a BC Achievement Community Award recipient on April 27 for her work as founder of the Canadian Route 66 Association in 1996.

“Lorrie Fleming has generated a harmonious legacy to connect the corridor between the famed Route 66 (USA) collectively with Route 97 and 99 (BC Heritage Highways). A champion for rural communities, Lorrie’s cross border initiatives in popular culture and arising economic strategies have given a voice to the stories of those who live and work in her region,” the backgrounder reads.

The recipients of the 2020 Community Award will be recognized in a formal presentation ceremony in Victoria, in the presence of the Honourable Janet Austin, OBC, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia and each recipient will receive a certificate and a medallion designed by B.C. artist Robert Davidson. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony planned for the end of April has been postponed to a future date to be announced.

“I can’t believe it. I’m still in awe. My husband said, ‘there must be another Lorrie Fleming.’ I’ve been working on this road for 25 years now and I can’t believe now I’m old that I’m being recognized,” she says. “As founder of the Canadian Route 66 Preservation Society, I am honoured to be part of a resurgence in ‘Main Streets’ an international cross border revival in time travel.”

She said she got notified about a month ago that she was nominated through Explore Gold Country.

“I’ve been working with BC Gold Country for a few years in trying to merry up the mother road, which of course is Route 66, with our B.C. Gold Rush because we are so interrelated [with] the Americans,” she says. “We can’t deny that we are so interlinked.”

The Canadian Route 66 Association was started with a number of founders being B.C. based car clubs, which meant she really had to make sure the difference between a Ford, a Chevrolet and a Chrysler, she says.

“I wanted to speak their language.”

It’s amazing how many people have stepped out of the shadow to be part of the resurgence of the road, which hold a special place in her heart with its kitschy bear, she says.

Fleming says she’s blessed to be living in the Cariboo.

“By living in the Cariboo, this has generated a whole new interest in the road. When I lived in Vancouver, you get swallowed up there because there’s so much other activity but being in the Cariboo on the Cariboo Gold Rush Road, this has been a new era.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awards

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lorrie Fleming stands in Winslow Arizona on the famous corner on Route 66 popularized in verse by The Eagles in their song. (Bob Walker photo)

Previous story
QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

Just Posted

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Green Lake resident awarded BC Achievement Community Award

‘I can’t believe it. I’m still in awe’

Interior Health warns Cariboo residents of potential flooding impacts on water

Public advised to use alternate water source if unsure about flooding impact

100 Mile firefighters run in gear to show support for health-care workers

‘We are asking folks to just give a honk in support’

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Feds to move salmon over Big Bar landslide with fish cannon along Fraser River

Water levels rising now after months of drilling and blasting at the Big Bar site north of Lillooet

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

Most Read