Good attendance at picnic for Autism Awareness Month

Mathew Giricz and Jonathan Brown-Argue do some face painting during the event. Submitted photo.

A picnic held for Autism Awareness Month went really well with about 30 to 40 people in attendance, according to organizer Krysta Stewart.

“The weather held out for us. We didn’t get stormed on. That was a big thing.”

A lot of professionals from the community came out and took a look, she says.

She’s looking to do it again next year but isn’t sure yet whether it will be a picnic, a walk or something else, adding she’s looking for community ideas.

She’ll also be looking for a backup plan in case April weather is actually January weather.

“I’m really happy with the way it all went. Everybody brought food so if we did do a picnic again I feel like there’s enough people around that like doing that kind of stuff,” she says. “The kids loved it. The kids had so much fun. They played their group activity games, running around, playing soccer. There was lots of bubbles and we had a beanbag toss so they had some fun competitive games going on.”