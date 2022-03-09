GoFundMe established to help diabetic girl, 5

Paisley Jones was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and admitted to the Royal Inland Hopsital

It has been a stressful few months for a 100 Mile House family who has been navigating health issues and unexpected medical costs for their young daughter.

Five-year-old Paisley Jones was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in January, following several weeks of poor health, her mom, Charlotte, told the Free Press.

The kindergarten student was admitted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for several days, while doctors worked to get her blood sugar levels under control.

Since Paisley has been back at home and on the mend, the family has been facing some large expenses in light of her diagnosis.

“She is on a Dexcom G6 sensor, which reads her glucose levels,” Jones explained. “It’s been a lifesaver. It lets us know if she is going low in the middle of the night or during the day. But they are quite expensive and we are still waiting on approval from Pharmacare for that.”

There have been other added expenses for the family including medications and frequent trips to Kamloops to see Paisley’s pediatrician. Jones said prior to Paisley’s diagnosis she had been looking for work, but with a baby on the way later this year – and the need to be able to closely monitor Paisley’s health – a job isn’t in the cards right now.

A friend has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family and their unexpected costs. Jones said many friends and family members have also donated directly and offered other means of support.

“It’s amazing. We greatly appreciate everybody’s support,” she said. “It’s not something that we ever thought we’d have to look into doing, but it’s been one of those years where things just don’t seem to be working out.”

The online fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-jones-family-cover-medical-costs



melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.net

