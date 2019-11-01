Girl Guide enrollment on the rise

Girls wait to make their promise during the Girl Guides Enrollment Ceremony on Oct. 23.

A total of 50 girls made pledges on Oct. 23 as part of the 100 Mile Girl Guides’ enrollment ceremony. That included 10 Sparks, 19 Brownies, 16 Girl Guides, three pathfinders and two rangers. That’s an increase from previous years, according to Pathfinder guide Julia Franklin.

“We have actually had to cap, for example, the number of Sparks. We had to put a cap on it of 10 because we had so many people that wanted to sign up but unfortunately we didn’t have sufficient leaders to take on more of them.”

Their numbers have steadily increased over the last few years which has been really nice to see, she says.

“I think that guiding is starting to make a presence again within the community. Many, many years ago, we look in the 70s and 80s, we had Brownie packs and guides at Bridge Lake, Horse Lake, 100 Mile Elementary, 108 Elementary and Lac la Hache.”

As they’ve started up again and they’re getting younger kids going up in the ranks they’re finding their numbers are increasing.

Franklin says they hope that the girls enjoy being with other young women, can try different activities and new things, that they have a safe space to be part of, can try different activities, find their voice, meet new friends and make a difference in the world.

There are a few steps the girls have to go through in order to join.

“What happens is when they join Girl Guides, part of their enrollment is that they will have to learn their promise and then they will say that promise and make that promise during the enrollment ceremony.”

Enrollment is not only for welcoming new girls to each unit but also an opportunity for continuing members to reaffirm their commitment to the values of Guiding, according to Franklin. Each participant is expected to recite their promise.

Some of the things the Girl Guides have done include archery, horseback riding, canoe lessons, stained glass, crafts, games and camp.

“They do a lot of service work,” says Franklin. “The Brownies, the Pathfinders, the Rangers, the Girl Guides and the Sparks will all be at the Remembrance Day Ceremony.”

The older ones, the Pathfinders and the Rangers, will also lay a wreath on behalf of the 100 Mile House Girl Guides community and will also serve at the Legion on Remembrance Day. Other things they do include helping at the 108 Santa Claus breakfast, giving flower baskets to residents at Pioneer Haven, environmental clean-up and helping with holiday concerts.

LEFT: Juniper Rutledge participates in the enrollment ceremony.

Madison Wright looks to guides while Lena Unruh, Olivia Schaff and Chloe Cadsand check out their certificates. Max WInkelman photo.

Emily Argent waits in line while Olivia Vinje is being pinned.

