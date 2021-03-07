Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)

Ghost dog finds home, lease on life

Marianne Van Osch guest column

One bitter cold November night, something was moving down the steep, moonlit road above our house. It walked slowly, with a strange hesitancy. As it came into the light from a street lamp, I could see that it was a tall black dog in terrible condition. It was only as wide as its backbone, with hair stretched tightly over ridges of ribs. It wandered from one side of the road to the other, unsteady on its thin legs.

I had been hearing about the dog from neighbours who had seen him for several weeks and had tried to get him to come closer. But he had remained elusive, would run when approached. He had eaten some food left out for him, but had ignored other attempts to feed him. He was often seen on yard cameras, wandering through.

Then one evening near the end of November, Garry Emslie’s little dog Watson began to bark. An answer came from under the back porch of Emslie’s house. When Watson would bark, the dog would answer.

“I think they had met at some time and the dog had followed Watson home,” Emslie said. “When I looked under the porch, I could see his eyes. I got some kibble in a container and shook it gently. He crawled out, ate it, then went back underneath. I fed him again in an hour or so and again he went back under the porch.

READ MORE: Watching the birds help us fight ‘Midwinter Jickers’

“I thought ‘well, I think we’re getting somewhere.’ I went out to my workshop and left the door open. He followed me right into the shop. And to my surprise, he was so friendly and affectionate. I think he had had enough of wandering.”

Emslie was appalled at the state the dog was in.

“He was incredibly emaciated. I don’t think he had much longer, maybe a week. I fed him as much as he could handle for several days and then took him to a vet. The vet said he was in bad shape, still weighed only 17 kg even after the amount of food he had been eating, and that I should continue to feed him as much as possible. The vet estimated his age at between three and five-years-old.

“I called my granddaughter Sophia to see if she could come up with a name for him. I told her that he’d been ‘on the lam’ for some time. She looked up ‘lam’ and said his name should be Bandit. And so Bandit it is.”

Bandit had certainly found the right house and the right man to save him from an unhappy ending. Much of Garry Emslie’s life has been about working with animals, from growing up one of eight children on an Alberta farm to acquiring and caring for a variety of animals for the Petting Farm at the PNE through the 1980s and 90s.

Bandit is now a strong, healthy dog. He has beautiful markings, a mix of collie and rottweiler, and weighs about 23 kg. He’s very vocal and over-the-top happy with his new family, bounding around in the snow, with his tail wagging and a big smile on his face.

Emslie suggests that people be aware of dogs who appear to be roaming aimlessly around their neighbourhoods. They may be lost or abandoned. There are many ways to help them and resources for finding out if someone is looking for them.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
24 years ago, photo radar came to 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Ghost dog finds home, lease on life

Marianne Van Osch guest column

The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.
Man arrested in connection with fuel thefts around 100 Mile House

41-year-old suspect released with several conditions.

Forty-seven vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Northern Health to open 30 COVID vaccine clinics for oldest residents, Indigenous seniors

Health authority says it plans to vaccinate nearly 15,000 people in Phase Two

Flooding at Sheridan Lake in 2020. (Photo submitted).
Sheridan Lake homeowners appeal property assessments

Reduction given as a result of excessive flooding

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
‘It’s been a good week’: Tam hopeful on vaccines as pandemic anniversary nears

Tam says the addition of two new vaccines will help Canadians get immunized faster

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Pictures and notes in from friends and classmates make up a memorial in support and memory of Aubrey Berry, 4, and her sister Chloe, 6, during a vigil held at Willows Beach in Oak Bay, B.C., on December 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Mother of slain daughters supports recent changes to Canada’s Divorce Act

Sarah Cotton-Elliott said she believed her children took a back seat to arranging equal parenting

Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander (88) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks’ Tyler Myers (57) and goalie Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Miller, Boeser have 3 points apiece as Vancouver Canucks beat Maple Leafs 4-2

Second straight loss for visiting Toronto squad

Victoria man Brett Andersen is asking for people’s help to secure him one of eight free tickets to the moon. (Screenshot/@brettandersen Instagram)
Victoria man wants your help securing a free ticket to the moon

Japanese billionaire offering eight people a trip to the moon

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Aquarium users in B.C. warned after invasive mussels found at pet store

Conservation officers were told the mussels were found in a moss ball from a Terrace pet store.

Hockey hall-of-fame legend Wayne Gretzky, right, watches the casket of his father, Walter Gretzky, as it is carried from the church during a funeral service in Brantford, Ont., Saturday, March 6, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

The famous hockey father died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease

Donald Alan Sweet was once an all star CFL kicker who played for the Montreal Alouettes and Montreal Concordes over a 13-year career. Photo courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Ex-B.C. teacher who was CFL kicker charged with assault, sexual crimes against former students

Donald Sweet taught in Mission School District for 10 years, investigators seek further witnesses

During a press event on March 6, Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, addressed a deadly shooting that occurred in Metchosin the night before. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: One man shot dead on Vancouver Island in ‘targeted incident’

Highway 14 reopens following multi-hour closure for investigation

Most Read