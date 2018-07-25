Mikaela, left, Alexa and Kenzie Hert visited their grandparents, Steve and Jenny Gehl, at South Green Lake in early July when they hosted a lemonade stand and sold cookies. The girls donated all of the proceeds – $380 – to the BC Children’s Hospital. Lindsay Hert photo.

Gehl grandchildren’s lemonade stand raises $380 for BC Children’s Hospital

Ken Alexander’s regular correspondence for the South Green Lake area

South Green Lake residents Steve and Jenny Gehl are very proud of their granddaughters Kenzie, Mikaela and Alexa Hert who were visiting them recently.

On July 6, the girls hosted an old-fashioned lemonade stand where folks could get a refreshing drink and some chocolate chip cookies, with all of the proceeds going to BC Children’s Hospital.

The event was very successful and the girls raised $380.

“We are very proud of them, but realize this would not have happened if we did not have such a supportive community,” says Jenny.

Community Day

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) is hosting its annual Community Day at the fire hall (546 Green Lake South Road) on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The children will have a Bouncy Castle, fish pond, Tug O War (children against firefighters) and crafts to keep them entertained. Sparky the Fire Mascot will also be in attendance.

There will be plenty of fun for the young and young at heart – a dress up/hose relay race and a new bucket brigade relay race.

Folks will also have an opportunity to spray water from the fire hoses.

Food – hotdogs, chips, pop, water, coffee, ice cream and homemade pies – will also be available.

There will also be raffles.

There will be demonstrations on sprinkler systems. Questions will be answered and orders will be taken for residential sprinkler systems that our firefighters put together.

There will also be a manned Fire Smart booth with information on how full-time and seasonal residents can be Fire Smart and protect their buildings in case there is a wildfire event.

Net proceeds from the Community Day will be donated to the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Society status

SGLVFD Society president Cheryl Groves says she was very happy to see an overwhelmingly positive vote for the recent referendum to have the fire department run by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

“Unfortunately not as many people voted as I was hoping. We were very happy to have people send inquiries and, hopefully, we answered them to their satisfaction.”

Going forward, Groves says she isn’t certain what the society will do. “Whether we collapse it or change the name and have it run as the auxiliary for the fire department, we have many things we have to consider.”

Celebration of Life

It was standing room only at the Green Lake Snowmobile Clubhouse on July 8 for the Celebration of Life for longtime and beloved South Green Lake resident Frank Dixon.

Frank’s history from his boyhood and service with the Vancouver Police Department to his move to Green Lake with his loving wife, Rita, was very enlightening for those who attended.

Frank was well known for his skill at knowing exactly where he was when snowmobiling and on quad rides with local residents.

He will be dearly missed by the community.

 

Fishing derbies coming up at Deka and Sulphurous Lake

Most Read