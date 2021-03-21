Roger Stratton and Marcia Stratton, the husband and wife team that runs the Horse Lake Garden Centre, are getting ready for the expected high demand for gardening supplies this spring. (Photo submitted) Roger and Marcia Stratton, who run the Horse Lake Garden Centre, are getting ready for the expected high demand for gardening supplies this spring. (Photo submitted)

Roger Stratton and Marcia Stratton, the husband and wife team that runs the Horse Lake Garden Centre, are getting ready for the expected high demand for gardening supplies this spring. (Photo submitted) Roger and Marcia Stratton, who run the Horse Lake Garden Centre, are getting ready for the expected high demand for gardening supplies this spring. (Photo submitted)

Gardeners gear up for spring planting

Local garden centres are preparing for another bumper crop of gardeners this spring.

Local garden centres are preparing for another bumper crop of gardeners this spring.

Last year during the opening stages of the pandemic, gardening exploded in popularity as people in lockdown looked for a socially distant outdoor activity. This year gardening centres are expecting a similar surge of interest and have begun planting their wares this month.

At the Horse Lake Garden Centre Roger Stratton and his staff are getting ready to officially open to the public on March 15. From March to September, he said they sell everything from seeds to fertilizer, flowers to vegetable plants and everything else related to gardening

“We’ve made an assumption that interest is going to be the same or similar (to last year). So we’ve ramped up the number of plants that we’re planting and vegetables that we’re doing,” Stratton said, adding that overall they’ve ordered more supplies than usual.

Most of the vendors Stratton buys seeds, fertilizer and cuttings from are all short on supply right now, only further reinforcing his hunch demand will be high this spring. Some of the shortages of cuttings, however, were caused by the recent cold snap Texas experienced which caused some growers to lose 25 percent of their starting plants. As he tends to order his supplies early in October, Stratton said he should be ok.

Stratton said 2020 worked out fine for them, as despite COVID-19 concerns, the centre ended up getting bought out early. Typically he said their stock lasts until at least June but that last year they were largely cleaned out by May.

Stratton said the greenhouses will be closed to the public until at least the second week of April while his staff continue to plant and cultivate their product. The main store will be open for those looking to purchase seeds and other gardening supplies.

However, Stratton advises that those looking to try their hand at gardening this year exercise a bit of patience. When it comes to gardening, you have to plan for mother nature.

“Don’t start too early. You’ve got to remember if you’re planting anything outside you need the ground to be about 10C, you need warmth. If you’re starting in the house that’s fine but you don’t have to start too early,” Stratton said. “Look at the time it takes for the plant to either fruit and flower then back it up from there.”

He also advises prospective gardeners to not overplant and instead carefully manage the space available to plant. Starting small and getting used to the climate before ramping up is the best thing to do, Stratton said.

@patrickdavies
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP Youth Academy attracts keen cohort from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Lyn Temple, the former 100 Mile House and Williams Lake Street Nurse, out on patrol. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile House street nurse hangs up her vest

Lyn Temple retires.

Rapture depicts two giraffes nuzzling one another by Bryan Austerberry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile House)
Bryan Austerberry happy to help out Wranglers

Graphite artist submits two pieces: Authority Figure and Rapture.

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
CRD to seek public input on solid waste management plan update

The Cariboo Regional District will see public input this spring for its solid waste management plan.

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Nick Brown, left, leads students of the RCMP Youth Academy through a drill on Monday, March 15 at Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP Youth Academy attracts keen cohort from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

Students learned about the job from RCMP officers for five days

Patrick Davies is a reporter for 100 Mile Free Press. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Silver linings amidst the pandemic

I’ve been working for the 100 Mile Free Press for just over… Continue reading

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Most Read