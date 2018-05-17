Garage sales a sign of spring

Victor Popiel’s regular correspondence for 70 Mile House

No, it’s not the melted snow, or the warmer weather, it’s “garage sale” signs. This year the fire department sales will be held on May 19. North Green Lake will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and South Green Lake will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Always lots of good things to be had.

Transfer station

The transfer station is now on summer hours.

These are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There have been notices circulated that recyclables have been contaminated with food waste and as a result, China has refused to accept some shipments.

Please rinse out all cans, plastic containers and bottles before depositing them in the bins.

Back home

Gerry Lingenfelter has returned home from hospital after heart surgery. My contacts tell me that he is actually behaving himself.

Carriage event

Don’t forget the carriage event at the Huber Farm. The competition section will run on Saturday, May 19 starting at 9 a.m.

Previous story
VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

Just Posted

Plenty of events to hit up in the South Cariboo for Western Week

Little Britches, Clinton Rodeo and more

South Cariboo P.A.R.T.Y program delivers a powerful message to Grade 10 Students

The program uses emergency responders to teach teens about making smart decisions

The District of 100 Mile House releases South Cariboo Wildfire Recovery Plan

Campsall: ‘I look forward to further discussing the recommendations’

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

100 Mile House bodybuilder places in four events

David Potter won the best poser award and placed second in two events and third in another

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Most Read