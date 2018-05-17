Garage sales a sign of spring

No, it’s not the melted snow, or the warmer weather, it’s “garage sale” signs. This year the fire department sales will be held on May 19. North Green Lake will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and South Green Lake will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Always lots of good things to be had.

Transfer station

The transfer station is now on summer hours.

These are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There have been notices circulated that recyclables have been contaminated with food waste and as a result, China has refused to accept some shipments.

Please rinse out all cans, plastic containers and bottles before depositing them in the bins.

Back home

Gerry Lingenfelter has returned home from hospital after heart surgery. My contacts tell me that he is actually behaving himself.

Carriage event

Don’t forget the carriage event at the Huber Farm. The competition section will run on Saturday, May 19 starting at 9 a.m.