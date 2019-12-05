Fuel management underway near Deka and Higgins Lake

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

The Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Associaton (DLDRA) reports that Deka and Higgins interface fuel management is underway. Contractors will be starting road upgrades to Tower Road and Windy FSR access.

The Canim Lake Band will use hand treatments to knock-down/clean up dead/downed trees, and pile and burn surface fuels.

Mechanical harvesting of merchantable timber will be contracted out and timber then auctioned. Remaining wildfire fuel will be cleaned up once we’re snow-free.

Public areas

All accesses, trails, picnic areas, spill kits and port-a-potties are upgraded and maintained by volunteers. Please leave them in better shape than you found them.

Do not use accesses, parks, crown land, trails, parking lots or the empty lot next door as dumping grounds. Interlakes Landfill is free and accessible. Construction material recently dumped at Hathaway’s new parking lot was cleaned up by volunteers!

The DLDRA can always use more volunteers to maintain nearby accesses—contact them at dekalakeanddistrictratepayers@gmail.com if you can help.

MSCEC

The Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is busy with many available activities. Membership is only $5 each annually.

More members equates to more potential for grants! Send your $5, with name, address, phone number and e-mail address to: Mountain Spruce CCS, 6335 Mahood Lake Road, Lone Butte, V0K 1X3. Or give it to Judy Cole, Teresa Francis or Shirley Scott.

Christmas lunch

The Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is hosting a free Christmas Lunch for Elders, (aged 75 plus) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Rides available. Reservations are required. Call 250-593-4869.

Other items

The ICC will assemble and distribute Christmas giftboxes from Dec. 19 through 21. If you, or someone you know needs help this Christmas, call Donna Jarvis at 250-593-4541.

The Food Drive’s final cash total was $1,885.15!

Is your house number posted at the end of your driveway?

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Christmas Family Bingo at the Deka Firehall is on Dec. 11. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and play starts at 7.

– The Kids Space Potluck Dinner & Christmas Pageant is at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the ICC. All are welcome and there’s no admission.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14.

