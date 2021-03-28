From the Free Press Archives

28 YEARS AGO (1993):

The District of 100 Mile House’s Mayor Ray Carlson felt a new weight on his shoulders with a new chain of office. The donation came from West Coast Energy who said it was to thank the district for support in building a pipeline the previous summer. Carlson, who was visibly excited, accepted the chain from West Coast’s Murdo McLeod on behalf of the community. He said not only had they made a financial contribution to the community but a cultural one. The chain was to be engraved with Carlson’s name along with previous mayors Ross Marks and Donna Barnett.

21 YEARS AGO (2000):

100 Mile House smokers were happy to light up in businesses once more following a B.C. Supreme ruling that lifted the ban on smoking indoors. Jeff Kendy, who owned A&W, had a mixed reaction to the decision. Kendy had initially opposed the ban but came to enjoy the smoke-free environment it created and only allowed smoking inside again to compete with other restaurants in town. Lone Butte’s Iron Horse Pub had just held a grand opening for its new smoking room just two days before the ban was lifted.

14 YEARS AGO (2007):

Mount Timothy hosted a ‘big air’ competition on March 24 for 10 brave snowboarders and skiers. They had to leap off a massive jump constructed out of snow made especially for the contest not far from the day lodge. Contestants were judged on height, style and landing with a possible grand total of 60 points up for grabs. The winners were Scott Zacharias with 46.50 points scored in the skier category while snowboarder Josiah Wade scored a cool 50.75.

7 YEARS AGO (2014):

A group of Peter Skene Odgen students received a $1,500 grant from the United Way for a Pride project for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) education and awareness. Grade 12 student Josie Jaegar, who led the effort for the Youth Initiative Grant, said the money would be spent on an awareness week, schoolwide workshop and other events at PSO, along with providing a speaker to educate people around town. Awareness and education was the best way to help people become more open, tolerant and kind, she said.