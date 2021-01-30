From the Free Press archives

Free Press Archives

Warm weather and a lack of snow axed the 100 Mile Nordic's 1981 Cariboo Cross Country Ski Marathon

40 YEARS AGO (1981): Warm weather and a lack of snow axed the 100 Mile Nordic’s 1981 Cariboo Cross Country Ski Marathon. The event, then billed as the second-largest ski-touring event of its kind in Canada, was cancelled by organizers after a helicopter search for suitable alternatives proved fruitless. Over 800 people had signed up for the marathon and were informed of its cancellation by letter. The organizers had toyed with the idea of postponing the event until March but felt a clear and decisive move now would be better for the participants.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Snowmobilers from across British Columbia helped to inaugurate the Gold Rush Snow Mobile Trail at Rendevous 2001. Jack Barnett, the trail coordinator for the 100 Mile House Snowmobile Club, likened the ride to a well-oiled machine and said the club had groomed the trail from Clinton to Barkerville. This was thanks to Bombardier Canada who brought a large-scale groomer for the club to use free of charge. About 50 people rode from Clinton to 100 Mile House, while 75 rode from 100 Mile House to Te-nee-ah Lodge and 35 made the journey to Wells.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): A new addition to the 100 Mile District General Hospital, the Baby Wall, was installed. The baby wall was a new way for parents and grandparents to commemorate the birth of the next generation of their family by purchasing a plaque. Not only would families get a record of their child’s birth, but they’d also help to support the South Cariboo Health Foundation. For a donation of $100, there are blue or pink cross-stitched patterns available with the infant’s name, weight and date of birth.

5 YEARS AGO (2016): Concerned groups throughout the Cariboo planned to meet in Clinton to discuss how to save a wild herd of bighorn sheep who had been devastated by a respiratory disease. Organized by the Wild Sheep Society of B.C. the main purpose of the meeting was to educate people about the danger of wild sheep catching diseases from domesticated sheep should they come into contact with one another. The Chasm bighorn herd in question was reduced from 100 to 20 after a rancher and the province failed to erect proper fencing when the disease first began spreading.

