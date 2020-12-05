From the Free Press Archives

4 YEARS AGO (2016): The 100 Mile House Girl Guides Program was revived after an eight-year hiatus. Thanks to the efforts of unit leader Tracey Lervik, 31 girls had signed up, although she said they had hoped to have 50 girls for this new iteration of guides. Lervik said that people don’t usually realize that guides take girls aged five to 17 and that scholarships are available to their older Ranger members. Girls and young women were invited to join at any time throughout the year.

8 YEARS AGO (2012): Machete Lake’s Becky Citra, an award-winning children’s author, added another accolade to her wall with her book After the Fire. First published in 2010 the book received the readers’ choice Red Cedar award after being one of 10 novels selected by B.C. librarians for children in Grade 4 to 7 to read and vote on. Citra had other books nominated in the past was excited about her win. It’s the kids who are voting and that’s who you are writing for, so it’s really nice to see. It gives you a real boost,” Citra said.

16 YEARS AGO (2004): As the provincial and federal government focused on saving the beef industry following an outbreak of mad cow disease, local sheep breeders said they felt forgotten. In May 2003, the US border was shut to Canadian livestock of all kinds after a cow in Alberta was discovered to have Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy or mad cow disease. As the federal and provincial government worked to help things afloat with Canadian Agriculture Income Stabilization payments, Ron Hennecker, the Cariboo Sheep Breeders Association president, said the producers of other livestock were being largely ignored.

32 YEARS AGO (1988): Child neglect is one of the most damaging parts of alcoholism, Alkali Lake Band member Ivy Chelsey said while talking to the students of 100 Mile Junior Secondary School. Chelsey gave a 45-minute presentation to students explaining how her community went from having a 100 percent alcoholism rate to virtually no abuse. Chelsey, 24, inadvertently inspired the reserve going dry when, at seven years old, she told her mother she wouldn’t come home as long as she was drinking. Her mom got sober and encouraged Chelsey’s father to do the same. He was elected chief and set about promoting this message throughout their community.

100 Mile House