From the Free Press archives

58 YEARS AGO (1962) Bingo operations in the 100 Mile area were closed down in compliance with requests from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to cease or operate within the criminal code. Police were instructed to seize all bingo equipment and arrest, fingerprint and photograph persons connected with the operation of any illegal games.

30 YEARS AGO (1990) 100 Mile House celebrated a building boom, with construction up 40 percent over last year. Local building inspector Dwayne Hansen said the upswing could be credited to Ainsworth’s strand board plant, retired people coming here from the coast, or people upgrading their homes or getting larger ones. The boom was centred more in 100 Mile House than the rest of the Cariboo.

17 YEARS AGO (2003) 100 Mile residents were on a boil water advisory for the month of August. The District issued the advisory as a result of silt-cleansing in Bridge Creek. Public health inspector Lori Frame said it was a “wise call” by the District to issue the advisory, as two samples found small amounts of total coliforms.

5 YEARS AGO (2015) Drought conditions across the province impacted farmers and ranchers in the South Cariboo, who were scrambling to buy hay at skyrocketing prices. Low rivers and streams and little precipitation led to the poor crop harvests across the Cariboo-Chilcotin. 100 Mile Ranch manager Greg Messner said he was fielding up to 50 calls per day from ranchers looking for hay, not just from the area but other parts of B.C. and Alberta.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interlakes’ CattleBelles celebrate 40 years

Just Posted

UPDATE: One driver arrested at scene, other critical after 100 Mile House highway crash

Police suspect drugs and alcohol a factor

Boil water advisory in effect for Exeter businesses

Water line break may have resulted in dirt and sediment entering the system

Highway resurfacing in 100 Mile to start next month

Work in 100 Mile will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Missing archives fill historical gap

Archived newspapers dating from 1960-1965 have finally returned to the 100 Mile Free Press.

Parents apprehensive about back-to-school plan

Some 100 Mile House parents haven’t decided if they will send their children to school.

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

Most Read