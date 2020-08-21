From the Free Press archives

58 YEARS AGO (1962) Bingo operations in the 100 Mile area were closed down in compliance with requests from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to cease or operate within the criminal code. Police were instructed to seize all bingo equipment and arrest, fingerprint and photograph persons connected with the operation of any illegal games.

30 YEARS AGO (1990) 100 Mile House celebrated a building boom, with construction up 40 percent over last year. Local building inspector Dwayne Hansen said the upswing could be credited to Ainsworth’s strand board plant, retired people coming here from the coast, or people upgrading their homes or getting larger ones. The boom was centred more in 100 Mile House than the rest of the Cariboo.

17 YEARS AGO (2003) 100 Mile residents were on a boil water advisory for the month of August. The District issued the advisory as a result of silt-cleansing in Bridge Creek. Public health inspector Lori Frame said it was a “wise call” by the District to issue the advisory, as two samples found small amounts of total coliforms.

5 YEARS AGO (2015) Drought conditions across the province impacted farmers and ranchers in the South Cariboo, who were scrambling to buy hay at skyrocketing prices. Low rivers and streams and little precipitation led to the poor crop harvests across the Cariboo-Chilcotin. 100 Mile Ranch manager Greg Messner said he was fielding up to 50 calls per day from ranchers looking for hay, not just from the area but other parts of B.C. and Alberta.

