Peter Skene Ogden Secondary Student, Kody Worden. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

From the court to coaching: Kody Worden

‘Basketball has brought me a lot of joy and I hope it does the same for the students I coach’

Kody Worden’s formative years were shaped by the influences of his basketball coaches and now he has the ability to do the same for others.

Now, a Grade 12 student at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, Worden volunteers to coach basketball twice a week.

“I have been coaching basketball for the last three years,” said Worden. “When I was younger, I looked up to the older guys who coached me. It’s something I really enjoy doing.”

Worden coaches Grade 6 and 7 students at 100 Mile Elementary.

“As an elementary student, I remember it being a positive experience,” said Worden. “Everyone was always positive whether it was something as simple as a high five, there were quite a few people who have helped me.”

Worden started playing basketball at the age of 11. He says his height gave him an advantage against other kids and he stuck with the sport ever since.

“I still play basketball with my elementary school coach and there are kids who I have coached and now I am playing with them on the senior team. It’s neat to see them as elementary students and watch them grow as they get into high school.”

Worden says practices often include offensive and defensive drills. He spends time teaching the students’ lay-up lines, screening or how to box another player out during a game.

“I can see a difference in the students,” said Worden. “They have more confidence and you see that when they dribble the ball or how they go up to the ball when someone else has it. I just see an overall difference in how they play from the beginning of the season to the end.”

Basketball was a reason for Worden to get out of the house and be active. Worden says basketball was a way to meet people, make friends and have even presented him opportunities to meet NBA players.

“Basketball has brought me a lot of joy and I hope it does the same for the students I coach,” said Worden. “I would love to continue doing this after school.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

community profile

