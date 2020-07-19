From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

39 YEARS AGO (1981): Canim Lake Sawmills, a division of Weldwood of Canada Ltd., was closed down by striking employees. Manager Abe Friesen said that pickets went up at the mill on Monday morning. He said about 300 mill employees were affected. “I do not know how long it will last,” he said. Workers at the Lone Butte Division of Ainsworth Lumber had also walked off their jobs, for the second time in a month. Weldwood labour relations officer, Gordon Grey, said the key issue in the dispute was wages.

31 YEARS AGO (1989): Ranchers throughout the district weren’t having a heyday with their crops. Horse Lake rancher Helen Horn said the crop was fair. “We lost so much of the alfalfa because of the winter frost,” she said, “and what was recently cut was rained on.” She said 100 Mile wasn’t the only area having unpredictable weather. “In lots of places, like Cache Creek and Little Fort, they’ve been inundated with rain.” She said it was too dry in May and June. “Now when we’d like it nice, hot and dry, it’s showering all over B.C.”

27 YEARS AGO (1993): The Evangelical Free Church had been the victim of more than its share of instructions and thefts with two more break-ins. A rear door was broken through and an inner door forced. Church board chairman Don Philip explained that whoever entered “looked like they were after cash.” Only the cash box had been tampered with, but Philip pointed out that money is never left in the church building. Furthermore, the box was stored in a secluded spot. “Why did someone look where they did?”

15 YEARS AGO (2005): 100 Mile RCMP launched a manhunt after a possible armed robbery at the Subway restaurant. “A lone male entered the store and demanded money from the employee,” Const. Diana Racine said. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect may have been armed with a gun.” After obtaining a small amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot. No one was injured and a weapon was not used against staff. The gun wasn’t brandished. “You don’t actually have to have (a weapon) on you,” Racine explained. “If you imply that you have a weapon then it’s classified as armed robbery.”

9 YEARS AGO (2011): Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett said she was hearing both positive and negative comments regarding how the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) referendum was stacking up. Noting people were still angry over how the HST was implemented, the MLA said she was angry too. “I knew two days before [it was announced], but I’m not the leader of the party and never will be.” People would have to make decisions about which way they wanted it to go, she said, adding there was certainly a lot of information available.

Most Read