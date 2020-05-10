From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 YEARS AGO (1982): Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. announced that it was permanently closing its Lone Butte division. The mill was purchased by the company in 1978. Approximately 70 employees were affected by the decision. “The mill was temporarily shut down on August 24, 1981 for economic reasons. To date, there has been no improvement in the price or demand for lumber and there is no sign of any improvement in the near future. Costs of production continue to escalate,” a statement by the company read.

32 YEARS AGO (1988): Some 24 women were forced to jump off a fast-moving wagon at The Hills after a team of horses bolted out of control when one of the passengers lost her balance and toppled into the harness lines, pulling teamster Frenchy Baril along with her. The women, most of whom were from the Kamloops YWCA, had set out for a hayride when the accident occurred. Although the guests jumped or fell off the wagon after the horse bolted, there were no serious injuries. When the dust settled, 22 people were taken to the 100 Mile hospital.

24 YEARS AGO (1996): It had been a long time coming and some members felt that the change would be difficult but the new RCMP sidearm was out, the training completed and the word was that it was a winner. “When you consider the revolver is a firearm designed over 100 years ago, it only makes sense that a modern police force would use a more contemporary sidearm designed in the 20th century,” affirmed RCMP firearms instructor Const. Wayne Czernicki of the Williams Lake detachment.

17 YEARS AGO (2003): The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) was planning grand opening festivities for the South Cariboo Recreation Centre (SCRC) but it was also working on some long-term planning for the centre. The CRD was expecting to issue a request for proposal (RFP) for a party to take over management and operations of the facility. Janis Bell, deputy manager at the CRD said the CRD was booking the centre bu that the District of 100 Mile House was handling staffing and maintenance.

9 YEARS AGO (2011): Conservative Kamloops-Thompson MP Cathy McLeod said she was very happy to have won her riding. She added the surge of the NDP’s popularity had less impact than some predicted in British Columbia. “It was a much wider margin than we expected it would be. We thought it was going to be certainly much closer instead of the decisive victory that it was.” McLeod garnered 29,682 votes to claim 52 per cent of the votes in the riding, finishing about 15 per cent or 8,700 votes ahead of NDP candidate Michael Crawford.

