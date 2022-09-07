From the archives

60 YEARS AGO (1962): Damage was estimated at $24,000 at the Sundman Brothers Mill at Two Mile Lake, not far from Spout Lake, when a fire broke out and destroyed a power plant and gang mill. An unoccupied government building and well-known landmark, Mahood Lodge, was valued at $10,000. Only a chimney was left standing after fire razed the 20-year-old structure Saturday morning. The blaze was believed to have started under a motor in the power plant, which was destroyed. The mill, which was recently converted to electrical operation, was valued at $39,000 and employed 14 men.

42 YEARS AGO (1980): The 100 Mile House Junior “B” Blazers received some bad news. In their absence from a general Peace-Cariboo Junior Hockey League meeting in Fort St. John, the other six teams in the league voted unanimously to eject 100 Mile House from the league. This occurred on the first day of the two-day season scheduling summit, and League Commissioner Larry Jeeves sent a telex to Blazers president Peter Morrison informing him of the decision. “It’s a backstabbing move,” Morrison later told the Free Press, which has produced “amazement, disgust and indignation” among his Blazers club directors.

35 YEARS AGO (1987): Judging from a brief survey around 100 Mile House, consumers were hanging on to their new $1 coins. Since the new 11-sided “Loonies” came out in July, local banks released $5,000 worth, but few were making it into circulation. “It seems that people are still hanging on to them,” said Georgia Howard of the Royal Bank. “We only get about $20 to $50 of them coming and going on a daily basis.” Alda Poirier of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said customers, especially American visitors, have been asking for the coins but not using them.

25 YEARS AGO (1997): A highlight at the 1997 Cariboo Open was the long drive exhibition given by Kelly Murray. Holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest drive (684.4m), Murray gave a 45-minute demonstration of his technique following the tournament. Murray set the world standard in September 1990 when he made his record-shattering shot on an airport runway at Fairmont Hot Springs, B.C. A player on the Asian circuit for many years, Murray said his last measured club head speed was 58 metres per second. That translates to 208.8 km/h or 129.68 m.p.h.