FreshCo holding month-long fundraiser for food bank

FreshCo 100 Mile House hopes to raise $5,000 for the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society this month.

That’s the goal of Daniel Broddy, Freshco’s owner and operator. They raised $3,000 last year and Broddy is aiming to break that record this year with a fundraiser from Dec. 2-24.

“Our cashiers will be asking for donations for $2 that will go directly to the 100 Mile Food Bank to raise funds for them,” Broddy said. “It’s really cool we get to do it for our local food bank so it feels like it really helps us be part of the community.”

Those wanting to donate $5 and $10 food bags to the food bank can also do so at the till.

Broddy is also teaming up with the 100 Mile House RCMP for another Cram the Cruiser fundraiser Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event collects non-perishable food items.

“I like doing this kind of stuff, especially when it goes directly into the community,” Broddy said. “I know money is tight these days but every little bit helps. It’s amazing the difference a little bit makes in the long run.”



