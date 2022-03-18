Free Press to highlight upcoming sports and community activities

Local non-profits and other groups invited to participate in Community Activity Page on March 31

With group restrictions lifting in the South Cariboo, local non-profits and sports clubs are springing into action.

If you’re a local sporting group or a non-profit in the midst of signing up members for this year’s teams or events, we would love to feature you on the 100 Mile Free Press Community Activity Page on March 31. Activities could range from soccer and baseball to dance, gymnastics and archery and more.

To be involved, please contact the Free Press at 250-395-2219.

