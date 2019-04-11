Free FireSmart assessments in Watch Lake, North Green Lake area

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the Watch Lake and North Green Lake area

Help us save our neighbourhood. Your local representative for Fire Smart Canada will be conducting a free Community Wildfire Hazard Assessment starting on Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 19 in the Watch Lake and North Green Lake area.

Any interested residents who would like to participate, please meet at the Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall on 6303 Pioneer Road at 9 a.m. every day that week.

A brief introduction will be given prior to leaving for your property assessment. Your local representative for our area is Guy Poliseno.

He may be reached at 250-395-9082 or email ggpoliseno@gmail.com. Remember Fire Smart is a community affair. Let’s take care of it. Everyone is welcome to participate.

WLDWI Bake Sale

The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) are planning to have their Easter Bake Sale on Thursday, April 18 at the Cariboo Mall from 10 a.m. until the goodies are sold out. If you want more information, please contact Ruth Kachur at 250-395-1163 or email w.i._ruth@telus.net. Their meetings are on the third Wednesday of every month, except July and August, at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) at 11:30 a.m.

They also contribute to the gymkhana’s in July and August, so come out and see what they are all about. The next meeting is on April 17.

Garage Sale Items

When you start your spring cleaning and are thinking about discarding any used items, please remember the Watch Lake/North Green Lake VFD Auxiliary’s (WLNGLVFDA) annual garage and bake sale in May.

Items should be in fairly good condition and when donating small electrical appliances, indicate whether they are in working condition or not.

No large appliances will be accepted (stoves, fridges, washers or dryers) as these items are very difficult to sell and the fire department has to dispose of them if not bought. If you have any items to donate, please contact the Gisele Poliseno at 250-395-9082 for drop-off.

Watch Lake Community Hall

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Calendar

The WLNGLVFD meets every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, please contact Fire Chief Guy Poliseno 250-395-9082 or Deputy Chief Mark Bulman 250-456- 2151.

The WLNGLVFD Auxiliary’s next meeting is on April 13 at the Shorty Horn Fire Hall (Hall #1) starting 10:00 a.m.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Mammoth’ donkeys stand tall at B.C. interior sanctuary

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers revisit mysterious case of sunken Bella Coola vessel

The Pacific Grizzly went down in the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015

Snowing in the South Cariboo

April snow showers occurring in the area

Annual autism gathering looking for community support

‘It is our hope that with community awareness will result in each person with ASD feeling accepted and valued for their unique personalities and gifts.’

Clinton Health Centre closed April 12

The Clinton Health Centre will be closed on Friday, April 12, as… Continue reading

Council considers resident suggestion on attracting more traffic into downtown core

Secondary suites policy expected soon

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Most Read