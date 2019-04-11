Free FireSmart assessments in Watch Lake, North Green Lake area

Help us save our neighbourhood. Your local representative for Fire Smart Canada will be conducting a free Community Wildfire Hazard Assessment starting on Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 19 in the Watch Lake and North Green Lake area.

Any interested residents who would like to participate, please meet at the Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall on 6303 Pioneer Road at 9 a.m. every day that week.

A brief introduction will be given prior to leaving for your property assessment. Your local representative for our area is Guy Poliseno.

He may be reached at 250-395-9082 or email ggpoliseno@gmail.com. Remember Fire Smart is a community affair. Let’s take care of it. Everyone is welcome to participate.

WLDWI Bake Sale

The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) are planning to have their Easter Bake Sale on Thursday, April 18 at the Cariboo Mall from 10 a.m. until the goodies are sold out. If you want more information, please contact Ruth Kachur at 250-395-1163 or email w.i._ruth@telus.net. Their meetings are on the third Wednesday of every month, except July and August, at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) at 11:30 a.m.

They also contribute to the gymkhana’s in July and August, so come out and see what they are all about. The next meeting is on April 17.

Garage Sale Items

When you start your spring cleaning and are thinking about discarding any used items, please remember the Watch Lake/North Green Lake VFD Auxiliary’s (WLNGLVFDA) annual garage and bake sale in May.

Items should be in fairly good condition and when donating small electrical appliances, indicate whether they are in working condition or not.

No large appliances will be accepted (stoves, fridges, washers or dryers) as these items are very difficult to sell and the fire department has to dispose of them if not bought. If you have any items to donate, please contact the Gisele Poliseno at 250-395-9082 for drop-off.

Watch Lake Community Hall

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Calendar

The WLNGLVFD meets every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, please contact Fire Chief Guy Poliseno 250-395-9082 or Deputy Chief Mark Bulman 250-456- 2151.

The WLNGLVFD Auxiliary’s next meeting is on April 13 at the Shorty Horn Fire Hall (Hall #1) starting 10:00 a.m.