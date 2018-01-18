Forest Grove Legion presents cheques

CPAC treasurer Kelly Kelsey attended the Forest Grove Legion with her daughter Tayler to receive a cheque presented by Legion president Jerry Billups. Wendy Clarke photos.

By Doris Rufli

Every year the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, presents various groups and associations with a cash contribution in support of their efforts.

In late 2017, representatives of the following parties attended the Legion to receive a cheque, backing their organization:

– Treasurer Kelly Kelsey – with her daughter Tayler – of the Forest Grove Community and Parent Advisory Council (CPAC) for supporting the Forest Grove Elementary School and student activities.

– Manager Bob Hicks of the 100 Mile House Food Bank.

– Darian Lobsiger, Lynden Walker and Marshall Heit of the 100 Mile House Minor Hockey League.

– Guy Hildebrand, Larry Runnels, Vince Luu, Bill Layton, Cam Jensen and Jean Swann of the South Cariboo Search and Rescue Society (SAR).

Legion News

A new executive committee was elected at the Forest Grove Legion’s December meeting. The new lineup is as follows: Jerry Billups – President, Wendy Clarke – Vice President, Wendy Wormald – Treasurer, Colleen Felker – Secretary, Directors: Bob Holiove, Chuck Kyler and Sandra Ellis.

50+

The Wednesday lunches for seniors at the Forest Grove Legion continue under the culinary care of Pat Lysholm. Women and men of 50 plus are invited to attend from about 11:30 a.m. onwards for a delicious lunch ($5) and socializing as well as catching up with friends and/or meeting new people.

All seniors are welcome.

FGWG

Despite the cold season, the Forest Grove Walking Group is still meeting at the fire hall every Monday at 11 a.m. for a short or longer walk, followed by coffee and social get-together.

Come spring/summer, outings are often organized – for more information please contact Richard Bergen on 250-397-2876.

Apologies

… to T. Thatcher who was allocated my old telephone number. Unfortunately, I cannot be reached by phone but only by email at doris.e.rufli@gmail.com. Thank You

Farewell

After 4 years of writing the column announcing and covering events in Forest Grove and surrounding area, health issues force me to suspend my efforts at this point.

Thank You for all your support. Best Wishes – Doris

Darian Lobsiger (left), Lynden Walker and Marshall Heit (right) represented the 100 Mile House Minor Hockey League, accepting a cheque from Forest Grove Legion president Jerry Billups.