Forest Grove Legion burns mortgage after raising over $12,000

The Forest Grove Legion can burn its mortgage thanks to the incredible response to its fundraiser on Sept. 29.

“It astounded me,” said legion vice president Wendy Clarke.

“I hoped we’d do well but I didn’t think we’d do this well.”

The fundraiser included a spaghetti dinner by donation at the door, a silent auction and live auction of items donated by local businesses followed by a dance and live music from the James Gang Band.

Clarke said her goal was to at least make a dent in the remaining $11,000 of the building’s commercial loan.

Instead, they wound up with just over $12,000 with combined funds raised at the door, at the silent and live auctions and through cash donations.

“I couldn’t thank our community or our members enough,” said Clarke, adding that it was a group effort by the community, businesses, legion members and volunteers that made it so successful.

What was especially surprising for Clarke, was the high number of cash donations.

Funds from the door and auctions came to about $4,200. The remainder was acquired through cash donations.

The Forest Grove Legion has about 180 members, according to Clarke, many of whom only live in the area seasonally, or have moved away but continue to support the organization.

She said donations were coming in from members in Kamloops, Richmond and Alberta. One person even made an anonymous donation of $7,000.

Now that the building is paid for, Clarke said they will be able to put their money towards repairing it.

There will be no ceremonial paper burning, but Clarke said it’s a huge relief to have eliminated a bill heading into the legion’s slow season.

