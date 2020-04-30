Forest Grove Elementary School students participate in Earth Day

Students, parents and teachers pose for a photo during the Earth Day 2020 clean up at Forest Grove Elementary. (Submitted photo)

April 22 was Earth Day, an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protections, that usually sees hundreds of students in the South Cariboo go out and pick up garbage around the community.

With schools closed to students due to COVID-19, that didn’t happen or, at least not to the same scale. However, a small group of students still went out to clean up garbage, according to Forest Grove Elementary principal Mark Doolan.

“In keeping with our efforts to continue with our normal school schedule, we invited a few of our local students to come to the school on Earth Day.”

In total the clean up crew consisted of seven students from four different families with two parents and several staff members.

“After providing everyone with gloves and garbage bags we set out to pick up garbage across the school grounds. Collectively we gathered only about one full garbage bag.”

They maintained physical distancing throughout the activity and families were grouped together for the group photo, according to Doolan.

“I am so proud of our student body and want to give them a big shout for keeping our school grounds clean and free of garbage all year round!”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on behalf of the Government of Canada, encourage all Canadians to do their part for the environment and to reflect on how fortunate we are to live in such a beautiful country.

“Our number one focus right now is dealing with the immediate threat of COVID-19. But this does not mean that we can neglect the environmental crisis. Canada can, and will, build a stronger and more resilient economy by investing in a cleaner and healthier future for everyone.”

Community