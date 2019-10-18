Marley Schoenit, a Magical Nook Preschool student, enjoyed taking a tour of the fire truck outside of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre on Thursday, Oct. 10. for an event to promote fire safety and prevention. Millar Hill photo.

Fire department visits CFEC in 100 Mile

‘The kids seemed to really enjoy themselves’

Flashing lights could be seen in front of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre on Thursday, Oct. 10, not because of an emergency, but rather a morning of fun and activities focused on fire prevention.

The event was for children five and under. According to the centre’s executive director, Chris Pettman, well over 50 kids along with some of their parents attended the event.

“The day was awesome,” said Pettman. “The kids seemed to really enjoy themselves.”

A local fire truck was staged out front of the centre with its doors wide open. One by one, the children were assisted by firefighters to inspect the truck and pretend like they were firefighters themselves.

“We have done this in the past, but we wouldn’t consider it an annual event,” said Pettman.

Local daycares and parents in the community were invited to bring the children to the centre from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pettman said a lot of kids will learn about fire safety and prevention because they are in the school system and that education is provided, but not for children in pre-school.

The event helps the younger children become comfortable with the firefighters and the big loud trucks.

“It decreases some anxiety those younger children may have,” said Pettman. “They are having a friendly engagement with the fire department instead of a traumatic one. It helps build relationships.”

Lillian Visona and other preschool students from Smiles for Miles attended a fire prevention event outside of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre. The event included Sparky, fire truck tours and an abundance of fun activities.

Lac la Hache bingo jackpot finally won

