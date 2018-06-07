Fathers Day fishing derby coming up in Lac la Hache

I have been feeling like I was living in a bit of a twilight zone for the last couple of weeks with days and days of those white fluffy things floating around.

I am not 100 per cent sure but they reminded me of cotton balls, other people said they were dandelion bits.

The next thing to hit us was a wave of mosquitoes and they are still hanging around, brutal, absolutely brutal making life very miserable.

So it is a toss-up which is worse, mosquitoes, pollen or the cotton fluff?

One positive thing though is that lots of people have beautiful lilacs blooming right now, purple and white ones, making everyone’s yard look so colourful.

Cafe and pub reopening

Congratulations to Tara Stenersen who is venturing out and reopening the cafe and pub at the old Clancy site sometime in June.

Definitely sounds like it will be a full day operation as the hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The family is actively advertising various positions of employment available, full time and part-time.

To contact them please email resume to manager@rbcafe.ca

Pickleball

Pickleball has once again started up for the season at the arena.

Hours of operation are Sunday 12:30 to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Drop in fees are $3.50 per person, if any further information is required, please contact Bob or Deb Hansen at 250-396-7276.

Fathers Day fishing derby

The Fathers Day fishing derby is going to be hosted by Kokanee Bay Resort on June 16 and 17 and the good thing is that no fishing license is required for B.C. residents for the weekend.

The fee for the tickets is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Tickets will be available at the Lac la Hache Food Mart, Hungry Bear, Donex and Chilcotin Guns in Williams Lake.

Prizes are pretty good with $500 for the largest fish, $300 for 2nd, $100 for the largest rainbow and $100 for the largest whitefish.

There will also be tons of other prizes for hidden weights and times, everyone stands a pretty good chance to win but a person has to be present to claim the prize at the time.

Thank you

Lastly, I would like to thank Bob and Betsy Buckland for all their years of volunteer service (25 years or so) looking after the McKinley Pioneer Cemetery.

Bob has retired as the president of the committee and the family will be relocating to the Grand Prairie area in Alberta.

I have to plead that I was quite ignorant about the cemetery, the history behind it, the location or even that there was a committee formed to look after it.

Some history was graciously provided to me by Gale Ogden as she and Percy have the responsibility of taking over.

The committee is very small and more members are required or needed for the clean up work bees and for the upkeep.

If you are interested in being part of this committee please contact the Ogdens at 250-396-7381. I will share some of the history at a later date.

It is a very interesting read.

