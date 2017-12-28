Family day celebration coming up

By Al Jones

I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year on behalf of the members of the Lone Butte Historical Association and the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA).

Family day celebration

We hope you will join us in Lone Butte for a free first-day family celebration on Jan. l at the Lone Butte Community Hall (LBCH).

This is a new special event as Lone Butte Rocks had to be cancelled twice last summer. The LBCH will open at 3:30 p.m., The LBHLCA will have a bouncy castle, with some treats and refreshments including hot chocolate, with sleigh rides outside, concluding with fireworks around 5 p.m. supervised by members of the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department.

Potluck dinner

The (LBHLCA) free pot luck Christmas dinner held at the (LBCH) on Dec. 10, was full of lucky free ticket holders. Mary Garter reported that 119 people attended with a waiting list again this year.

Everyone enjoyed an all you can eat 4-H turkey dinner, with all the trimmings provided by the LBHLCA and a BC Gaming Grant. All the guests brought an abundance of salads, vegetables and desserts which made for a wonderful feast.

I personally heard many people comment on how excellent the taste of the 4-H raised turkeys were in comparison to average store-bought birds. I have to agree as it was one of the best tasting turkey dinners I’ve ever experienced.

Just after six o’clock, a special Santa arrived with a couple of his elves and gave gifts and teddy bears to all the children.

There were door prizes and the winners of the LBHLCA raffle draw were drawn: the first place ticket was #186 Kathleen Judd winning a 4-H raised half pork cut and wrapped, the second place ticket #1178 Laurette Howard and third place ticket was Rick Jones.

AGM

Remember to attend the LBHLCA Annual General Meeting on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the LBCH.