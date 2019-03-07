Family bingo back in Deka Lake

Clocks go on this weekend so it won’t be long before spring when Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s swimming buoys will go in at the busiest accesses: Deka 6 and 8, and Sulphurous’ Recreation Site.

Intended for our youngsters’ safety, they also provide boater awareness that swimmers are nearby.

Bingo

Family bingo will be back at the Deka Firehall on March 20 and 27. Doors open 6:15 p.m. and the play starts at 7 p.m. The Super-G will be over $1,000!

Condolences

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ali White from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Deka Firehall.

Ali, who was a staunch member of Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, passed away on Jan. 22.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

– CCC (coffee, cards, crib) at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 12.

– Preemie Community Quilting at the ICC is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. Bring appy/beverage.

– Medical foot care with Deb at the ICC is from 10 a.m. on March 21. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Foot massage at the ICC is on Mondays from 10 a.m. March is fully booked. The next one is on April 15. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your table ($15 or $25) at the ICC’s April 27 Trade Show.