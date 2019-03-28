Executives selected for community association

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the North Green Lake and Watch Lake area

The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) held its annual general meeting on March 13 with 10 members attending.

The 2019 executives are president Dimps Horn; vice-president Guy Poliseno; treasurer Gisele Poliseno; secretary Joni Guenther; directors Janet Boyd, Arlene Jongbloets, Alan Boyd and Helen Hicks. The association’s events for this year include the gymkhanas on July 13 and August 10 and the Christmas Party in December.

WLNGLVFD Auxiliary AGM

Twelve members attended the Watch Lake/North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLNGLVFD) Auxiliary’s annual general meeting, held at Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall (Hall 1), on March 16.

Events planned for this year include the Firefighter’s Appreciation Dinner, date to be announced and the Garage and Bake Sale on May 18 at the Sonny Johnson Memorial Fire Hall. The 2019 board of directors are: Gisele Poliseno, president; Anita Stoughton, vice-president; Marjorie Hogg, treasurer; Joni Guenther, secretary; directors Margo Christie, Gladys Klenk and Janet Boyd. If you are interested in joining or want more information about the auxiliary, please contact the writer.

Special wishes

Belated birthday wishes to Lawrence Eagle for March 18, Karin Forbes for March 21 and Jim Hicks for March 26. Hope you all had a wonderful day.

Happy anniversary to George and Candace Tyler. They will be celebrating this special day on April 2.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD will meet every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. commencing on April 2. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join. If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, please contact Fire Chief Guy Poliseno 250-395-9082 or Deputy Chief Mark Bulman 250-456-2151.

– The WLGLCA’s next meeting will be on April 10 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH). Social at 7 p.m.; meeting commencing at 7:30.

– The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of the month at the WLCH. Social and crafts at 11 a.m. and the meeting at 12:30 p.m. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.

– The WLNGLVFD Auxiliary’s next meeting is on April 13 at the Shorty Horn Fire Hall (Hall #1) starting 10 a.m.

