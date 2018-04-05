Children show off some of the eggs they are working on. Max Winkelman photos.

Easter baking and crafts

Fifteen children enjoyed a free Easter and Baking Craft camp at the 100 Mile House curling rink.

“I received a call from Matt Walker at Royal LePage asking how they could best support any upcoming kids programs. We had the Easter Baking and Craft camp prepped but hadn’t yet advertised it. They decided to sponsor 15 kids to participate absolutely free,” according to Deanna Deacon community, programs and events person with Canlan Ice Sports.

“The kids loved this camp. It was led by Peggy Reed and Cecilia de Groot and held at the kitchen in the Curling Rink. The kids did a combination of baking Easter treats and making fun Easter crafts to take home.”

Walker says they wanted to show support and give children a chance to do something for a day.

“We’re gonna get them to call us when they’re putting on more events and hopefully we’ll be able to sponsor a couple more, over maybe the summer holidays. Canlan is really good about putting stuff on for kids when they have some time off. So yeah we’ll definitely be contacting them to see if they have anything else going on.”

Parents loved the program too, says Deacon.

Alexis and Lynden Walker colouring eggs. Max Winkelman photos.

Arlene Tanner colouring in an egg.

