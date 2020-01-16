Duck races will be back this year

After many years following lack of creek water, the Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) is planning to have the Duck Races at Olsen’s Flats on Sunday, May 17 of the May long weekend. The creek is flowing so Baby Ducks will take to the water. The Duck Race is a fundraiser that started in 1996 for the Community Association. The Ducks will go on sale at local Resorts in early May and at $5 a head, they sell very fast. More details will be available as to where to purchase the Baby Ducks and the prizes in my future columns.

WLDWI Bake Sale

The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) Annual Christmas Bake Sale held on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Cariboo Mall was a huge success. At the end of the day, they made $391. The WI would like to thank all the bakers who donated baked goods, the volunteers for their hard work as well as the generous buyers.

Watch Lake Community Hall

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330. She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD meets twice a month during the winter. The next practice will be on Tuesday, Jan. 21. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– The WLGLCA’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the WLCH. The social is at 7 p.m. with the meeting commencing at 7:30 pm.

– The WLDWI meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

