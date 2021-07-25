Do you feel lucky, duck?

This rubber duck will be hiding in the 100 Mile Free Press for community members to find this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rubber ducks have flown the coop at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce and are nesting in businesses across the community this summer.

Director Martina Dopf says the chamber has an abundance of 1,100 rubber ducks and wanted to do something creative with them. She and volunteer chamber manager Donna Barnett have since hidden dozens of them in businesses all over town and are offering a reward for finding them in a “Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt.”

“We thought we’d do something fun for our chamber members, increase the traffic to their stores and get people to check out all our wonderful businesses,” Dopf said.

The chamber began posting clues to the location of the ducks on its Facebook page on Monday, July 12. Dopf said participants are invited to seek out the toys and when they find them to take a picture and post it to the comments of the chamber’s Facebook or Instagram post with the hashtag #SouthCaribooChamberLuckyDuck.

Each picture will count as an entry into a draw in September for $1,000 worth of chamber bucks. First place gets $500, second place $300 and third place $200. Dopf said pictures of the same duck cannot be entered by the same person twice, but one participant can submit a photo of each duck to increase their chances of winning.

“There are different kinds of ducks. Yellow ducks, blue ducks, red ducks and green ducks,” Dopf said. “They’ll be all over the South Cariboo.”

So far she said they have 20 businesses participating but she welcomes more to join in. In mid-September the ducks will be used for a Duck Race in Centennial Park. Anyone with questions about the Lucy Duck Scavenger Hunt can call the chamber at 250-395-6124 or email manager@southcariboochamber.org.

