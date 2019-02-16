Details on Bridge Lake Fair competition available

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Bridge Lake Fair’s 2019 container contest will require plant(s) to be grown in any basket, and a Fairy Garden competition will again be held.

This year’s Section L Rugs & Quilts, Class 32, “Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) Challenge” will be a People’s Choice competition, the winner is to receive a gift basket donated by LCQ.

Anyone wishing to advertise in the 2019 booklet should contact this writer. All previous advertisers are being contacted.

Trade Show

The Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) first Trade Show is on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. This is for local businesses, home-based or not, service providers and retailers who have something to offer to our community. Come introduce yourself, your products, and your services. Tables cost $25 or $15 and are limited. Reserve yours now at 250-593-4869.

Restorative Yoga

Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is offering Restorative Yoga with Cambria, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. The cost is $25 and everything is provided. Pre-registration is required (limited to eight.) Call Cambria at 250-706-3912 or e-mail info@gaiaacres.ca.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Joelle Kuyek, Peggy Lackey and twins Kimberly and Mikayla Rottluff.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– $25 tickets for Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) Valentine Dinner/Auction/Dance at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, are available at the Bridge Lake Store, The Country Pedlar and Interlakes Market.

– The Deka VFD Ice-fishing derby is on Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Access #12.

– The Outhouse Races at the Interlakes Service Centre are on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the ICC.

– Debbie’s Medical Footcare at the ICC is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 22.

– Darts & Games night, MSCEC, 7pm, Saturday, February 23.

– Foot massage at ICC, now twice a month, Mondays from 10am. March fully booked. Next one April 15. Call 250 593 4869 to reserve.

