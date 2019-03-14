A “thank you ladies” medallion was on each of the decadent dessert cakes. Diana Forster photo.

Deka Lake Ladies Auxiliary given appreciation dinner

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department catered an Appreciation Dinner for 40 members of their Ladies Auxiliary (LA) on March 2. Snacks and salads preceded the delicious roast beef dinner, which was followed by decadent desserts, each bearing a “Thank you Ladies” medallion. Erica Lechner was the lucky winner of the potted plant door prize.

The LA is most grateful to their firefighters, who even did all the clean-up.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Joanne Levick, Emma West and Danny Jenewein. Congratulations to Karen and Bruce Simundson on their 41st wedding anniversary, March 18.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is from 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. Bring an appy/beverage.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

– Family bingo at the Deka Firehall is on Wednesdays, March 20 and 27. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and play starts at 7 p.m. The Super G is nearly $1,000.

– Medical foot care with Deb at the ICC is from 10 a.m. on March 21. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– A Celebration of Life for Ali White is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at the Deka Firehall.

– Foot massage at the ICC on Mondays from 10 a.m. March is fully booked. The next one is at April 15. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Toddler Playgroup is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at the ICC.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your table ($15 or $25) at the ICC’s April 27 Trade Show.

 

DLDVFD firefighter Montana Forster, head cook and bottle washer, (third from right) and his “staff,“ who catered the dinner on March 2: Ted Weight, Rick Cole, Asst. Fire Chief Tom Nash, Training Officer Denise Britton, Deputy Fire Chief Dori Dennison and Fire Chief Al Boyce. Diana Forster photos.

