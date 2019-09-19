Door worker Karin Menning (right) presented the Super G winnings to Deka’s Linda Shores at the last family bingo, Sept. 4. Diana Forster photo.

Deka Lake LA family bingo over until December

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s (LA) Family Bingo is over until the Dec. 11 Christmas game. It went out with a bang when Deka’s own Linda Shores won the largest-ever Super G pot of $2,415 on Sept. 4.

The LA is most grateful for Diggin’ the Cariboo’s generous donation of $200 in $25 gift certificates, which went on bingo’s weekly raffle tables. The LA’s next meeting is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Deka Firehall, at which time the fall dinner will be discussed. New members are always welcome.

Duplicate bridge

Duplicate bridge is back at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) at 6:45 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone wishing to play should call Wendy Dubbin at 250-593-4538.

Kids Space

Kids Space will be back at the ICC as of Oct. 4 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Tanya Lucente.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

– The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and the Interlakes Community Centre Society (ICC) board meeting are at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

– Community Quilting at the ICC is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

– Darts & Games Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27.

– Call this writer to reserve for Deka Ladies Auxiliary’s Fall Dinner Dance on Saturday, Oct. 19. Happy hour is at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6.

Previous story
Over $3,500 raised during Terry Fox Run in 100 Mile House
Next story
100 Mile’s Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen is leading the Tour de North

Just Posted

100 Mile’s Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen is leading the Tour de North

Nielsen is providing support to those riding in the tour

Over $3,500 raised during Terry Fox Run in 100 Mile House

88 people participated in the Terry fox Run this year

First-ever 100 Mile House Craft Beer Festival “well-received”

Around 244 people came to the event

35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized due to behavioural issues, BCSPCA confirm

The dogs did not respond to the behaviour modification and remained terrified of humans

CRD directors look for solutions to growing rural crime trend

“The bulk of these break and enters seem to be drug-fuelled,” CRD board chair Margo Wagner

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

Elderly B.C. man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing young daughters

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not appropriate for all readers

B.C. man who jumped in Toronto shark tank naked pleads guilty to mischief

David Weaver will face trial in late October

‘This is not a drill’: Whistler Blackcomb gets first snowfall of the season

The 7th Heaven Summit had a dusting of snow Tuesday morning

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

Arrest made after fourth threat closes a Kamloops high school in nine days

Mounties have been chasing down a series of threats made to schools across Kamloops

Most Read