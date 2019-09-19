Deka Lake LA family bingo over until December

Door worker Karin Menning (right) presented the Super G winnings to Deka’s Linda Shores at the last family bingo, Sept. 4. Diana Forster photo.

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s (LA) Family Bingo is over until the Dec. 11 Christmas game. It went out with a bang when Deka’s own Linda Shores won the largest-ever Super G pot of $2,415 on Sept. 4.

The LA is most grateful for Diggin’ the Cariboo’s generous donation of $200 in $25 gift certificates, which went on bingo’s weekly raffle tables. The LA’s next meeting is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Deka Firehall, at which time the fall dinner will be discussed. New members are always welcome.

Duplicate bridge

Duplicate bridge is back at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) at 6:45 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone wishing to play should call Wendy Dubbin at 250-593-4538.

Kids Space

Kids Space will be back at the ICC as of Oct. 4 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Tanya Lucente.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

– The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and the Interlakes Community Centre Society (ICC) board meeting are at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

– Community Quilting at the ICC is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

– Darts & Games Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27.

– Call this writer to reserve for Deka Ladies Auxiliary’s Fall Dinner Dance on Saturday, Oct. 19. Happy hour is at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6.