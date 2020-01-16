Deka Lake ice fishing derby coming up

Erica Lechner and Montana Forster could often be seen cooking on the ice at Deka LDVFD’s annual ice-fishing derby. (Diana Forster photo - Contributor)

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Ice-Fishing Derby is Saturday, Feb. 15.

Weigh-in is at Access #12 from dawn to 2 p.m. Fish prizes are awarded to three places for each of kokanee, lake trout and rainbow.

Refreshments will be available on the ice, and prize-giving will also be on the ice as soon after 2 p.m. as possible.

Tickets, from any firefighter or at the weigh-in, are $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 12 and under.

All tickets are entered in the prize draw even if you don’t fish. Winners must be present to win a draw prize.

Celebration of Life

Those many who knew and loved Ruth Allan, who passed away September 18, will wish to note that her Celebration of Life has been arranged for 2 p.m., Sunday, May 17 at the Deka Firehall.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to our highly-esteemed elders, Jean Bishop, Kitty Carroll, Joan Foster and Bill Jollymore.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Bread-making class at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Call 250-593-4869 to see if space remains.

– Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the ICC.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

– The Bridge Lake Photo Group Workshop at the ICC is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

– Darts & Games night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

