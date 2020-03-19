Deka Lake family bingo cancelled

Due to the increasing concern over COVID-19 Family Bingo at Deka Firehall has been cancelled for March.

Hope to you see you all on June 24.

Robotics

Many congratulations to Interlakes’ own Robotics whizzes, Dallas Schroevers and Dirk Verheul, who were on the team that brought the Rookie Inspiration Award home from the Canadian Pacific Regional First Robotics Competition in Victoria.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Danny Jenewein.

Calendar

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

– Darts & Games night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

Community