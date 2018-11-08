Firefighters receiving their 20-year service pins: Deputy Fire Chief/Secretary Treasurer Ted Weight (left), Fire Chief Al Boyce and Montana Forster. Diana Forster photo.

Deka firefighters receive service pins

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

At Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s quarterly meeting on Oct. 28, service pins were awarded as follows:

5 years to Jesse Boyce, Steve Colbert and Dave Gardner.

10 years to Dalton West

20 years to Al Boyce, Montana Forster and Ted Weight.

Deputy Fire Chief and Secretary/Treasurer Ted Weight has retired from both offices but will remain a firefighter. Dori Dennison was warmly welcomed as the new Deputy Fire Chief. Assistant Fire Chief Terry Allan, who already has his 35-year pin, stepped down, and Tom Nash has graciously taken over that office.

Firefighters, male or female, are always in demand; email: dekalakevfd@cariboord.bc.ca or drop by a practice.

Christmas Bazaar

Don’t miss the annual Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar, where you can browse 33 tables of wondrous creations. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.)

Congratulations

Happy birthday to Jim Wishart; and congratulations to Marallyn and Morris Oerlemans on their 62nd wedding anniversary, Nov. 9.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– The Jam Session at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10.

– The Preemie Community Quilting at the ICC is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

– Ladies Night at the MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.

– The Four Lakes Art Show & Sale at the MSCEC is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

– A Remembrance Day Ceremony by the flag is at the MSCEC starting at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11. Come honour the veterans who helped preserve the lives we have today.

– A flu clinic for those who qualify will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 9 at the ICC.

