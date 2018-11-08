Deka firefighters receive service pins

At Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s quarterly meeting on Oct. 28, service pins were awarded as follows:

5 years to Jesse Boyce, Steve Colbert and Dave Gardner.

10 years to Dalton West

20 years to Al Boyce, Montana Forster and Ted Weight.

Deputy Fire Chief and Secretary/Treasurer Ted Weight has retired from both offices but will remain a firefighter. Dori Dennison was warmly welcomed as the new Deputy Fire Chief. Assistant Fire Chief Terry Allan, who already has his 35-year pin, stepped down, and Tom Nash has graciously taken over that office.

Firefighters, male or female, are always in demand; email: dekalakevfd@cariboord.bc.ca or drop by a practice.

Christmas Bazaar

Don’t miss the annual Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar, where you can browse 33 tables of wondrous creations. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.)

Congratulations

Happy birthday to Jim Wishart; and congratulations to Marallyn and Morris Oerlemans on their 62nd wedding anniversary, Nov. 9.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– The Jam Session at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10.

– The Preemie Community Quilting at the ICC is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

– Ladies Night at the MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.

– The Four Lakes Art Show & Sale at the MSCEC is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

– A Remembrance Day Ceremony by the flag is at the MSCEC starting at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11. Come honour the veterans who helped preserve the lives we have today.

– A flu clinic for those who qualify will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 9 at the ICC.