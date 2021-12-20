Dawson Road Maintenance recognized

Contractor of the Year award for Road and Bridge Maintenance

100 Mile House’s Dawson Road Maintenance management were happy to receive the Contractor of the Year Award. Quality manager David Rhodes (left), division manager of administration Elcy LePage, road foreman Bryce Cumiskey, operations manager Chris Rottluff and superintendent of roads for 100 Mile and Bridge Lake Michelle Sanford-McNabb all credited the win to the team effort of everyone who works for Dawson year-round, rain or shine. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Dawson Road Maintenance (DRM) was awarded the Contractor of the Year award for Road and Bridge Maintenance by the B.C. government.

Dawson was praised for its work across Service Area 16 which includes 100 Mile House, Cache Creek, Clinton, Ashcroft and Lillooet, specifically its “quick response time during emergency events and providing the public with reliable road updates.”

Derek Drummond, DRM vice-president of operations, said he was honoured and proud of his team.

“It’s been a challenging last couple of years, so to even be nominated our team was very excited. Now to have won it just instills a sense of pride and passion for the work the team does.

“We aren’t always perfect, we know that, but we are always striving to continue to improve the work we’re doing.”

Dawson Construction also received the 2021 Award for Paving for their work on Highway 97 from 100 Mile House to Campbell Road.



