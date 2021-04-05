Devon Wisdom enjoys his surprise 16th birthday party despite thieves stealing his bike. (Photo submitted).

Devon Wisdom enjoys his surprise 16th birthday party despite thieves stealing his bike. (Photo submitted).

Community offers help after thieves steal bike

The bike, a rebuilt Kona Joyride, was taken from the family’s shed.

When thieves swiped Devon Wisdom’s birthday bike, the community came calling.

Shelley Sullivan said she was overwhelmed by the support she received after her other son reported the theft on social media. People offered money to help buy him a new bike. The Pie Hole girls provided a half-dozen “funfetti” cupcakes, Canadian 2-for-1 donated pizzas.

“It was so heartfelt, I just really appreciated the fact that people cared,” Sullivan said.

The bike, a rebuilt Kona Joyride, had been in a shed next to her daughter’s place in Forest Grove, waiting to be presented to Wisdom on his surprise 16th birthday last Saturday. When they went to get the bike on Thursday, they found the shed’s lock broken and the bike missing.

The discovery was particularly upsetting, she said, because Devon is autistic and although he is high functioning, he isn’t capable of getting his driver’s licence. The bike – which she estimated is valued at about $2,600 – was to be his new ride. The family believes the shed was broken into in January but they didn’t realize the bike was missing until now.

“There’s a whole other bunch of stuff in there and they didn’t take anything else,” Sullivan said. “I didn’t know what else to do. I basically went out and bought another bike. It’s his 16th birthday, it’s supposed to be special. Girls get a sweet 16, boys get a driver’s licence. I don’t know why people are like this.”

Sullivan said although Wisdom got to pick out his new bike, it didn’t make it any easier to lose the Kona. “He was pretty ticked off,” she said, adding she is on disability. “It was a family effort to get him the bike.”

She’s hoping the bike will be returned but in the meantime has bought Wisdom a lock and plans to keep the new bike inside. “We’ve learned our lesson on that one.”


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
108 Mile pilot, 88, still reaching for new heights

Just Posted

Devon Wisdom enjoys his surprise 16th birthday party despite thieves stealing his bike. (Photo submitted).
Community offers help after thieves steal bike

The bike, a rebuilt Kona Joyride, was taken from the family’s shed.

RCMP arrest man for prohibited driving, other offences.
Bridge Lake man arrested for prohibited driving near Lone Butte

Police say more charges are pending after man stopped on Highway 24.

Michael Donald Hirshfield with the airplane he designed and built at the Cariboo Regional District Airport. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
108 Mile pilot, 88, still reaching for new heights

For 70 years, Michael Donald Hirshfield has soared above the clouds.

Family First: New Horizons Autism Support Society’s team includes Peggie Archer (from left), Brenda Buschlen and Tanya George are here to help families and children dealing with autism. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New Horizons for autism and special needs

Family First: New Horizons Autism Support Society sets up in 100 Mile House

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Conservation officers use dogs trained to detect invasive zebra mussels on boats, and the skill comes in handy to check decorative aquarium moss balls that may be contaminated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Boat checks next in battle to stop invasive zebra mussels

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Kootenay seniors fined $3,450 after failing to show proof of COVID test in day trip to U.S.

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Vancouver’s situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic

LTC nurse Limin Liu, right, takes a selfie as registered nurse Sasha Vartley, left, vaccinates her with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine selfies are the new social media trend, but also a reminder of unequal access

Experts say these selfies can encourage others to overcome their vaccine hesitancy

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

Most Read