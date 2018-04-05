Community dance

Victor Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

A community get-together was held at the Community Hall last month. Around 70 people gathered to celebrate the end of the fire season and the snowy winter.

Highway cleanup

Sally Watson advised me that there would be no highway cleanup this year because of a lack of volunteers. Maybe next year?

SMAC news

The AGM will be held April 14 at noon. Volunteers are needed for the thrift store. Any time you can give would be appreciated.

Fire Protection

Meeting

A special meeting will be held on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the decision by the TNRD to no longer provide funding to the 70 Mile Fire Department after Dec. 31, 2020. This affects all property owners in the 70 Mile House area.

The meeting will be held at the 70 Mile Community Hall. For more info call Ron Storie at 250-377-7078 or at rstorie@tnrd.ca.

Other news

I attended a pancake breakfast at the Indian Metis Friendship Centre in Winnipeg. There were over 100 people there. The entertainment was great and included a dance group that appeared on Canadian Idol.

Previous story
Wildfire recovery classic car cruise to travel through Cariboo in July
Next story
Shrine Club’s King Crab and Prime Rib Buffet and Auction is all sold out

Just Posted

A diamond in Forest Grove

Tribute act to perform on April 7

Foundation kicks off inaugural donations

Relate Parenting and Story Walk programs to benefit

Suspect arrested without incident

A male had allegedly made threats of physical harm

Methamphetamine possession, excessive speeding and suspected arson

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

38 Years Ago (1980): There were concerns that drought in the Cariboo… Continue reading

Over 100 children at Easter Egg Hunt

“The good thing was that the Easter bunny did not scare anyone”

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Officials call baby’s death and Alberta family’s illness ‘weird’

Investigators look for answers in baby’s death on Alberta First Nation

Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

‘It’s one of those adventures in life. Try something, try new things.’

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

Most Read