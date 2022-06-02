Community Appreciation Day honours first responders

The event is set to take place at Centennial Park Saturday, June 4

A Community Appreciation Day will be held in Centennial Park this Saturday, June 4, to honour the South Cariboo’s emergency service workers.

Donna Barnett, president of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, said the event is designed to celebrate and thank local firefighters, paramedics, police officers, search and rescue, social service workers, and the nurses and doctors who have supported the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will be a day of celebration and thanks and I’d like everyone to come out and show your appreciation,” Barnett said. “Our healthcare workers went through hell and back and appreciation needs to be shown.”

The event will kick off with a parade of emergency vehicles down Birch Avenue at 10 a.m. from 100 Mile Fire Rescue, as well as Hawkins Lake, Watch Lake-North Green Lake and Greeny Lake independent volunteer fire departments. Barnett said Cariboo Regional District fire departments have also been invited.

After the parade, the celebration moves to Centennial Park for the 2021 Citizen of the Year at 10:30 a.m. followed by music by Trish Chung and her band and The Blue Wranglers until 2 p.m.

Local resident Mal Wood will also bring his Firefighter Challenge, an obstacle course of firefighter themed activities, for both children and adults.

“It’s for anybody that wishes to use it. It’s an amazing way to really get a feel for what firefighters do on a very small scale,” Barnett said.

She urges spectators to bring their own lawn chairs. The District of 100 Mile House has agreed to use its golf cart to ferry people down to the park if they can’t walk there on their own.

Burgers and hot dogs will be provided by the 100 Mile House Wranglers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., by donation.

The appreciation day wraps up at 2:30 p.m. with the Wranglers’ Duck Race in Bridge Creek. A few ducks are still available to purchase by calling Barnett at 250-395-6124.

“Come one, come all, relax and say thank you.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House100 Mile House WranglersCariboo Regional DistrictCommmunity