Coming up in the Interlakes area

Happy birthday today to Melissa Grahn, Pat Lytton and Helen Versluis.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

– Community Quilting is from 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at the ICC.

– An info session at the Interlakes Community Centre by 100 Mile House District Range regarding range, Crown vs. private, fencing, highways, etc. is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your spot in the cinnamon bun/cream cheese cooking class at the ICC from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The cost for 12 buns is $15 including all ingredients.

– Jam Session at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

– Healthy Diets & Nutrition for Diabetics with Dr. Janie Unruh is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at the ICC.

– Deka Family bingo at the Deka Firehall is on Wednesdays, March 18 and 25. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Play starts at 7 p.m.

– The Country Pedlar’s Mini Agriculture Fair at the ICC is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Please call Shelly Durand at 250-593-4114 if you plan to attend.