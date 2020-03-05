Coming up in the Interlakes area

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Happy birthday today to Melissa Grahn, Pat Lytton and Helen Versluis.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

– Community Quilting is from 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at the ICC.

– An info session at the Interlakes Community Centre by 100 Mile House District Range regarding range, Crown vs. private, fencing, highways, etc. is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

– Ladies Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your spot in the cinnamon bun/cream cheese cooking class at the ICC from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The cost for 12 buns is $15 including all ingredients.

– Jam Session at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

– Healthy Diets & Nutrition for Diabetics with Dr. Janie Unruh is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at the ICC.

– Deka Family bingo at the Deka Firehall is on Wednesdays, March 18 and 25. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Play starts at 7 p.m.

– The Country Pedlar’s Mini Agriculture Fair at the ICC is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Please call Shelly Durand at 250-593-4114 if you plan to attend.

