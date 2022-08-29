COLUMN: Ladies Auxiliary bake sale raises over $1,000

Cariboo Regional District Area L Director Willow Macdonald, who is not running again, spoke at the Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association annual general meeting on August 17. MacDonald noted her sadness at leaving and wished the community all the very best in the future. (Diana Forster photo) Cariboo Regional District Area L Director Willow Macdonald, who is not running again in the upcoming election, spoke at the Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association annual general meeting on Aug. 17. MacDonald noted her sadness at leaving and wished the community all the very best in the future. (Diana Forster photo)

Deka Ladies Auxiliary’s (LA) July 31 Bake Sale raised an overwhelming $1,076.50 from our supportive community and acquired three new members.

In addition, Jim Uswak generously donated $100 to the cause and Deka’s Friends & Family Fishing Derby conglomerate, hosted by Jim & Kathy Ough and Dave Sowles, donated a further amazing $380.

The LA is incredibly grateful to its wonderful residents.

Their last bake sale/membership drive is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.,. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Deka Access #5 (Hurst.)

At Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society’s (MSCC) annual general meeting, on Aug. 13, board members John & Lynne Dick, Darlene Furber and Shirley Scott were re-elected, while Barry Dennison, Ruth Marx and Shannon Sadlowski were newly elected. Greg & Joanne Wray will continue handling the recycling, and are seeking a few helpers. Retiring directors were sincerely thanked for their service.

Some 45 attendees voted to recognize the Nash’s hard work on the hugely successful fishing derby, with a $100 restaurant gift certificate.

Further discussion centred around the future direction of the society. All members are invited to attend directors’ meetings at the hall: 9:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

The Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA) annual general meeting, Aug. 17, at a private residence, welcomed some 75 residents from all four lakes.

Most officers were re-elected, except Peter Power and David Scott who were warmly thanked for their years of service. Arlene Kernel, Shannon Sadlowski and Ken Swaffield were newly elected to the board.

DLDRA’s comprehensive executive reports were received and accepted, including one on recycling, after which coming improvements to the large advertising board were explained.

The LA provided its update, including on the four automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) they purchased in 2019, which are now being taken over by DLDRA.

Guest speakers comprised MLA Lorne Doerkson and Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Area L Director Willow Macdonald, who is not running again in the upcoming election. She has worked tirelessly for our community and will be deeply missed.

Members are extremely grateful for the beautiful new road surface on Horse Lake Road, (and at Canim, and Highway 20,) thanks to the persistence of MLA Doerkson who went well out of his way to prove just how bad things were, and thereby acquired funding.

The meeting concluded with a community barbecue funded by a CRD grant.

Sulphurous’ well-known artist, Bryan Austerberry, is holding beginners’ art classes at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on Saturdays, Sept. 17, 24 and October 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a total of 12 hours of instruction for students aged 14 to 114. Bryan noted: “I teach my theory, drawing, shading and perspective in this class, along with a few other items.” The cost is $120. Contact Bryan at 250-593-0206 or e-mail brasart6@gmail.com to register and with questions. Payment may be made by e-transfer to this same e-mail.

Birthday bubbly goes to Siana Kelly, Isabelle Poirier and Dirk Verheul.

Games Night (non-alcoholic) at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.

Crib at MSCC: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept 2.

