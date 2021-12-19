Clintonites cram the cruiser for a great local cause

Volunteers taking donations at the second annual Cram a Cruiser event in Clinton on Dec. 4. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)

Clinton RCMP — along with members of the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society and BC Ambulance Service — came together recently for the second annual Cram a Cruiser event, and helped to raise food and cash donations.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, officers received more than $2,600 in cash and 1,100 pounds of food from the community. All proceeds will go directly to the Clinton food bank to help those in need this Christmas.

Last year’s first-ever Clinton Cram a Cruiser event also raised money and took food and toy donations, although it had to be postponed due to COVID regulations. There were no postponement’s for this year’s event, which took place outside Hunnies Mercantile, where Perry and Shawna Hunnie had treats for those who donated, as well as a fire to keep folks warm.

“The kindness of Clinton residents is overwhelming,” says Cpl. Marika Masters, Detachment Commander of the Clinton RCMP. “The Clinton Food Bank will benefit greatly from all of the generous donations.”

Clinton RCMP is looking forward to hosting the event again next year.

