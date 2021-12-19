Volunteers taking donations at the second annual Cram a Cruiser event in Clinton on Dec. 4. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)

Volunteers taking donations at the second annual Cram a Cruiser event in Clinton on Dec. 4. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)

Clintonites cram the cruiser for a great local cause

This year’s event raised money and food donations for the Clinton food bank

Clinton RCMP — along with members of the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society and BC Ambulance Service — came together recently for the second annual Cram a Cruiser event, and helped to raise food and cash donations.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, officers received more than $2,600 in cash and 1,100 pounds of food from the community. All proceeds will go directly to the Clinton food bank to help those in need this Christmas.

Last year’s first-ever Clinton Cram a Cruiser event also raised money and took food and toy donations, although it had to be postponed due to COVID regulations. There were no postponement’s for this year’s event, which took place outside Hunnies Mercantile, where Perry and Shawna Hunnie had treats for those who donated, as well as a fire to keep folks warm.

“The kindness of Clinton residents is overwhelming,” says Cpl. Marika Masters, Detachment Commander of the Clinton RCMP. “The Clinton Food Bank will benefit greatly from all of the generous donations.”

Clinton RCMP is looking forward to hosting the event again next year.

ChristmasClintonRCMP

Previous story
Rescued bear settling in for hibernation

Just Posted

Volunteers with the donations from the second annual Cram a Cruiser event in Clinton on Dec. 4. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)
Clintonites cram the cruiser for a great local cause

Village of Clinton. (File photo).
Clinton council considers pitch for ATV access

Eljun is settling in for hibernation at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. He was relocated there from 108 Mile Ranch in September. (Photo submitted).
Rescued bear settling in for hibernation

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Extend deadline for water licences