Clinton youth fundraise for basketball court

Local Clinton youth held a car wash last week to raise funds for a basketball court in the village. (Photo submitted)

A Clinton car wash started off with a trickle but ended with a slam dunk last week for youth raising funds for a basketball court.

The fundraiser, held by Clinton Minor Sports Association, raised $1,400 – half the cost needed to purchase two basketball hoops. Association president Melissa Painter said the car wash started off with about seven to 10 vehicles in the first half hour and was steady all day and into the evening.

While they’re still $1,400 short, Painter said she hopes to raise the remaining funds by the end of August, through events such as an online auction and bottle drive. Once the hoops are purchased, they will be gifted to the village, which has promised to install them at the tennis courts, across from Reg Conn Park.

Painter said they decided to work toward the project following a youth survey of what they wanted to stay active.

“All of them wanted a basketball court in town,” she said, adding “it’ll be used by everyone for generations to come.”

Clinton Mayor Susan Swan said the proposal was brought to the Clinton parks and rec working group but hasn’t come before council yet. However, she said the site makes sense for the basketball courts as it’s fenced and is not regularly used for tennis.

A basketball hoop at the former Clinton Elementary School, which was next to the tennis courts before it was demolished. was popular with the community. Now those wanting to play have to go up the hill to David Stoddart School.

“It’s good they’re putting in the time and effort to get those (hoops),” she said of the youth who were involved in the car wash. “They have a sense of ownership and responsibility for it.”

Painter has been working tirelessly to bring more activities to town for Clinton youth. Registration is underway for karate and gymnastics this fall.

“My concern for minor sports is for the kids,” Painter said. “It’s all about their enjoyment and mental health. There are so many children that benefit in Clinton when they have access to these activities.”