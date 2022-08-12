Clinton women nominated each other for Jubilee Pin

Both were recognized for their volunteerism and work on the community’s seniors facility

Clinton’s Judy Hampton was heading to a hair appointment with Zelia Chevalier last month when her cell phone rang.

It was Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo telling her she was being awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal.

Hampton was stunned. Not only because she doesn’t like the limelight but because she had nominated her friend Chevalier for the honour. Both women had worked together for more than a decade to get the Clinton Creek Estates assisted living facility built in the community.

“That’s not my thing for recognition and stuff,” Hampton said. “I was so in shock.”

Chevalier was pleased as she had nominated Hampton for the honour. She said she felt Hampton was deserving of the recognition for all the work she had done for the senior’s facility as well as her volunteerism with the Cattlebelles, the Ladies’ Auxiliary and the Food Bank.

When Chevalier got home later that day, she had a message to call Caputo’s office. She figured they were going to tell her that Hampton was getting a pin.

But Caputo wasn’t calling about Hampton. He also wanted to award Chevalier a jubilee pin for her work on the seniors’ centre and other volunteerism in the community.

When Hampton called later to ask if Chevalier would accompany her to the ceremony at Thompson River’s University, she broke the news that she had also been selected.

Chevalier said she was “humbled” by the award and being surrounded by so many volunteers who had given so much to their communities.

She said that while she and Hampton spearheaded the efforts for the seniors’ centre, they had also had help from a hard-working committee over the past decade.

Hampton said she was “so stressed I didn’t know what to expect” but enjoyed the ceremony, and catching up with people she hadn’t seen for a while.

Clinton’s Nor Parke was also presented with an award, along with 70 other people in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding. Six other recipients from the South Cariboo were also recognized.

They included Donna Barnett, Bruce Madu, Lucille Armstrong, Elsie Urquhart Ron Lister and Ingrid Meyer.



