Paige Annett’s Remembrance Day colour poster was sent to the zone competition in Williams Lake. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Paige Annett’s Remembrance Day colour poster was sent to the zone competition in Williams Lake. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Clinton students remember veterans in words and posters

Three students see their creations advance to Legion zone competition in Williams Lake

Three Remembrance Day submissions from students at Clinton’s David Stoddart School made it to the zone competition in Williams Lake.

Rachel Miller’s intermediate poem, Paige Annett’s intermediate colour poster and Chuiman Chung’s primary colour poster earned first place locally and were sent on to compete against other regional winners for the coveted competitions in the province and ultimately in Ottawa. Clinton Legion poppy chair Lois Thompson said Clinton students have tended to fare well in the Remembrance Day competitions, with many submissions in the past seven years reaching the next stage.

The poster and literary contests aim to foster remembrance and honour Canada’s veterans through creative art and writing.

There were a lot of submissions locally, with Falyn Thompson winning the senior essay category and Jake Painter and Cade Allison sneaking in behind Miller for second and third place for intermediate poem. Annett beat out Maya Willis and Bailey Annett in the intermediate colour poster contest, while also take first place in the black and white poster category, ahead of Emma Blain and Jake Painter.

The junior black and white poster contest was won by Mitchel Park, followed by Demon Oldershaw and Brett Tugnam, while Havyk Oldershaw took first place in primary black and white, with Sophia Park and Ella Park in second and third place respectively.

Chuiman Chung earned bragging rights in the primary colour poster contest, with Harper Lawrence and Ella Park in second and third. Spencer Godrey was first in the junior poem, while the junior colour poster contest was won by Cheuk Lam Chung, with Chennelle Painter and Spencer Jodrey taking second and third spots.

Winning entries move forward to the Legion’s Provincial level. Finalists are then forwarded to the Legion National Foundation in Ottawa to be judged at the national level.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three winners selected for 100 Mile House Wranglers 50/50 draw
Next story
Ice fishing rite of passage for new Caribooers

Just Posted

Quesnel Search and Rescue managed to rescue the man, but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital. (Quesnel Search and Rescue)
Man dies after side-by-side rollover south of Kersley

Quesnel RCMP say the man fell 200 metres inside the vehicle, and 200 metres out of it

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Ice fishing rite of passage for new Caribooers

Ice fishing has its own dress code, which is anything goes.

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

Paige Annett’s Remembrance Day colour poster was sent to the zone competition in Williams Lake. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Clinton students remember veterans in words and posters

Three students see their creations advance to Legion zone competition in Williams Lake

The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)
Economic survey gets huge response

More than 414 people respond in South Cariboo.

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack

Client information secure, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Most Read